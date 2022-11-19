IceShanTea co-owner Alex Pham scoops up ice cream in his new shop. Pham, former co-owner of Think Beautiful Nails, has opened up the shop with his wife Irene. The new shop features ice cream, as well as boba tea and Asian foods.
After 16 years of owning and operating the Think Beautiful Nails salon, Alex and Irene Pham have opened The Ice ShanTea, a shop featuring an assortment of boba tea drinks.
Also known as bubble tea, boba tea drinks originated in Asia four decades ago, and then made their way over to the U.S. 30 years ago. The drinks are blended with milk or fruit and have tapioca pearls added to them, which sink to the bottom. Grass jelly, a desert from leaf extract, and jelly cubes, can be added, which will also sink. The drink also has a larger straw than other beverages for the pearls.
The IceShanTea has been open since Nov. 15. It will be at the same location, 223 Parkview Drive, as Think Beautiful Nails.
As boba tea became more popular, “Americanized versions” with popping juice balls or versions that were slushier or fruitier, Alex said. Those options will be available, but Pham hopes to have a more authentic version of the drinks.
“It’s going to be a tea-based drink, either assam or black tea, green tea or jasmine or butterfly tea,” Alex said. “You’ll taste more of the tea than the American style of boba.”
There will be other options available at The IceShanTea, including pizza. He said they will use the same ideology of marrying American and Asian flavors with the pizza. The menu will have traditional meat and vegetable toppings, but will also include “Asian-infusion pizzas,” with toppings like orange chicken, teriyaki chicken and crab rangoon. Some of the sauces on these pizzas will be made from recipes Pham’s parents used in their Chinese restaurants when Pham was growing up.
Also on the menu will be 16 flavors of Chocolate Shoppe hard-scoop ice cream. Among the flavors, Pham has chosen some like Matcha Green Tea and London Fog, which has an Earl tea base specifically because they will pair well with Boba Tea.
“Even in our ice cream profile, our Boba teas and our pizzas, all will have kind of an Asian backdrop,” he said.
The Ice ShanTea will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.