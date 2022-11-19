After 16 years of owning and operating the Think Beautiful Nails salon, Alex and Irene Pham have opened The Ice ShanTea, a shop featuring an assortment of boba tea drinks.

IceShanTea co-owner Alex Pham scoops up ice cream in his new shop. Pham, former co-owner of Think Beautiful Nails, has opened up the shop with his wife Irene. The new shop features ice cream, as well as boba tea and Asian foods.

Also known as bubble tea, boba tea drinks originated in Asia four decades ago, and then made their way over to the U.S. 30 years ago. The drinks are blended with milk or fruit and have tapioca pearls added to them, which sink to the bottom. Grass jelly, a desert from leaf extract, and jelly cubes, can be added, which will also sink. The drink also has a larger straw than other beverages for the pearls.

Alex and Irene Pham have opened up a shop featuring boba tea, ice cream, Asian foods and more in their old retail space that housed Think Beautiful Nails.

