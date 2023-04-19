Elisha Johnson and Frank Ross were named the Janesville Morning Rotary Students of the Month, and Samuel Henning and Tarryn Mallon were named the Janesville Noon Rotary Students of the Month in April.
JOHNSON
Johnson is the daughter of Ericha and Andrew Johnson of Milton. She is a member of the Spanish Honor Society. She has consistently been on the high school’s high honor roll and has earned her second academic bar. Johnson volunteers at the local humane society and is a member of Caritas for Children. After graduation, Johnson plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to pursue a degree in neurobiology.
ROSS
Ross is the son of Melissa Joy of Milton. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the high school’s Interact Club. Johnson coaches youth baseball and is a referee in the sport as well. Following graduation, he plans to attend UW-Stevens Point and to become a high school educator.
HENNING
Henning is the son on Susan Hirschfield and Scott Henning of Janesville. He has been on the academic honor and high honor roll each trimester of high school and has earned two academic letters. He has earned three athletic letters as a member of the school’s football and track teams. After graduating, Henning plans on attending UW-La Crosse to take classes in forensic science, accounting and business.
MALLON
Mallon is the daughter of Amy and Scott Mallon of Milton. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She has earned an academic letter, as well as first, second and third bars. She is a member of the student council. Mallon is the captain of the poms team and a member of the gymnastics team. She has trained as a dancer since 2007 and has mentored others as a part of the No Limits Dance team. Mallon volunteers with the Touched by a Paw cat shelter and has been a math tutor. After graduation, Mallon plans on attending the Elliot School of International Affairs at George Washington University in Washington D.C. for a degree in international affairs with a focus in law and diplomacy.