District 43 comparison

State Rep. Don Vruwink (D-Milton) represented the 43rd Assembly District, left, prior to the latest round of redistricting done by Republicans in 2021. Vruwink was drawn into the more right-leaning 33rd Assembly District, right, and lost reelection in 2022.

Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk.

For a variety of reasons, incumbents often enjoy an electoral advantage. That has become even more true as parts of the country become more rigid in their political preferences. But in Wisconsin, a state which many experts call one of the most gerrymandered in the country, that fact is an incumbent advantage multiplier. The April election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court could change things drastically.

