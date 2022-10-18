This 1885 photo shows the Milton Creamery on a busy day. At least a dozen wagons delivery milk for processing are lined up awaiting their turn. The creamery building was brought to this location by Ezra Goodrich during the 1870s. The building still stands today as an apartment complex.
The apartment building just north of the Milton House Museum on the city’s east side along Janesville Avenue has perhaps the most diverse set of uses as any building in the community.
The two-story building has served as an apartment complex since the 1920s, but its prior uses included – oft times simultaneously – that of a creamery, event hall, roller rink, newspaper office, and clock smith. In addition, the large building was moved at least twice during the 1870s.
According to the “Bicentennial History of Milton,” the building was constructed in the early 1870s as a warehouse or mill in the vicinity of Clear Lake a few miles west of then-Milton Junction. The structure was moved east through the two villages to a lot off the current Chicago Street, about 300 yards south of the Milton House. The exact mid-1870s date of the move is unknown but accounts tell of the building being placed on rolling poles and pulled with a team of oxen.
The building had but a brief stay at its Chicago Street location before Ezra Goodrich moved the structure to its current location. Goodrich was the only son of Joseph Goodrich, who constructed the Milton House in 1844. Following the death of his father in 1867, Ezra updated the Milton House property on several fronts throughout the years. Adding the building to the Milton House campus offered the younger Goodrich a variety of business opportunities, with a creamery being the main source of economic activity.
A news item in the Janesville Gazette in 1885 noted, “Ezra Goodrich has his own creamery in operation. He has made a good-looking building, with the Telephone office on the first floor, and a good hall, capable of seating 400 people, in the second story, in addition to the creamery proper, and a fine basement and living rooms for a family.”
It should be noted that the Telephone was Milton’s first newspaper, established in 1878. Also, the stated seating capacity of 400 for the second-floor hall seems a bit exaggerated. The story went on to say that “with the 884 inches of cream (2470 pounds, including cans) which came in on Monday, 600 pounds of butter were made on Tuesday.”
The Albion news of the same Gazette issue noted that the Milton Creamery wagons make a considerable stir in that settlement everyday except Sundays.
“Three wagons go out from Albion in the morning, returning in the afternoon with cream.”
A photo taken in 1885 shows at least a dozen wagons lined up at the creamery. Also visible in the photo when expanded, are the words “Goodrich Hall” written the length of the building between to first and second stories. Ezra used the hall as an opera house to book local and regional entertainment acts such as minstrel groups and comedy troupes, including Peck’s Bad Boys and Hall’s Colossal Show.
Names of many of the touring groups appear in the Milton House hotel registries from the 1880s and early 90s. According to notes from Lois Goodrich, granddaughter of Ezra, many of the touring groups often played other places in the community, such as the vicinity of the current Blackhawk Technical College and under a tent that was erected at Chambers’ Corners, the intersection of Madison Avenue and John Paul Road.
According to Lois Goodrich, late in the 1890s the hall was converted to a wooden floor skating rink. Dances were also held at the venue.
Ezra Goodrich passed in 1916 at the age of 90. Shortly after World War I the building became known as Stevens Flats. George Stevens was persuaded by a Seventh Day Baptist minister in his native England to come to Milton. He came in 1914 and was employed as a printer at Davis Printing, which was located in the business block of the Milton House.
Stevens purchased the old creamery building and made the conversion to an apartment complex. Stevens worked in Janesville and later Madison but during these years pursued his hobby of clock repair and restoration in a storefront on the building’s first floor.
A landmark in the village was a large electric clock which Stevens made and mounted on the southwest corner of the building. One side of the clock sign said “Use time Wisely.” At sundown on Fridays, Stevens reversed the clock face to the side which read “The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.”
Also a talented woodworker, Stevens made three carved and inlaid plaques which were displayed in the Seventh Day Baptist Church: The Lord’s Prayer, the Twenty-Third Psalm and the Ten Commandments.
The building was purchased by the Socwell family in the 1970s.