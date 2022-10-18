BUSY DAY AT THE CREAMERY

This 1885 photo shows the Milton Creamery on a busy day. At least a dozen wagons delivery milk for processing are lined up awaiting their turn. The creamery building was brought to this location by Ezra Goodrich during the 1870s. The building still stands today as an apartment complex.

 Milton Historical Society

The apartment building just north of the Milton House Museum on the city’s east side along Janesville Avenue has perhaps the most diverse set of uses as any building in the community.

The two-story building has served as an apartment complex since the 1920s, but its prior uses included – oft times simultaneously – that of a creamery, event hall, roller rink, newspaper office, and clock smith. In addition, the large building was moved at least twice during the 1870s.