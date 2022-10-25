For eight decades during the 1900s, Milton and Milton College had within its midst one of the most uniquely talented individuals in George Hubert Crandall.
Crandall’s 1991 obituary in the Milton Courier noted, “Driven by curiosity and a creative mind he had diverse interest and skills which led him into many pursuits and friendships over his lifetime, which included teacher, athlete, farmer, musician, artist, biologist, physicist and mathematician.”
Crandall was the first full-time coach and athletic director at Milton College when he was hired in 1921. He twice held the position, first from 1921 through 1926 and then from 1932 through 1942. Crandall founded the non-student organized football program at Milton College in 1921. Crandall coached football, basketball, baseball and women’s basketball.
Crandall initiated conference competition for Milton among other small colleges and is credited with founding and organizing the Tri-State Conference in which Milton participated for many years. In 1923, Crandall established the Rolland Sayre Award, given annually to the athlete who most exemplifies the athletic ideals of Milton College – sportsmanship, character, athletic skill and scholarship.
He was a veteran of World War I; a civilian instructor in the U.S. Army signal corps during World War II; taught math and physics at Milton College; was part of the University of Wisconsin Physics Department and served on that department’s High Nuclear Energy Staff through age 88.
The remarkable accomplishments of Crandall resulted in his receiving the Pillar of Milton Award in 1953, an annual award given by the college recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the school. Crandall is also one of just seven individuals to have been enshrined into both the Milton-Area Athletic Hall of Fame and the Milton College Athletic Hall of Fame.
Born in 1893 in West Hallock, Illinois, Crandall’s family moved to Milton in the late 1890s. In 1910, Crandall graduated from Milton High School – located on the site of the current Milton East Elementary School. Crandall played high school baseball and basketball, edited the school’s Golden Arrow yearbook and performed the lead in the senior play.
An outstanding baseball player, Crandall was Milton’s best pitcher on a team that beat Mukwonago at the end of the season in a game that was billed as the “State Championship.” During a trip to Comiskey Park arranged by high school coach J. Fredrick Whitford, Crandall reportedly struck out seven Chicago White Sox batters when the team scrimmaged the Big Leaguers.
Following high school, Crandall enrolled at Milton College where he starred on the baseball and basketball teams and performed with the school’s renowned Glee Clubs. He then studied at Arsenal Technical College in Indiana and later received an MA from the University of Wisconsin before serving as an artillery officer during World War I.
In 1921, Crandall was hired as the first full-time athletic director and coach at Milton College.
In 1933, Crandall was charged with the design and development of the Milton College Campus Field – the football and track facility used by the college through 1965 when the Shaw Library was constructed on the site. He also taught full case loads of math and physics at the college.
Crandall shows up in team photos and rosters of Milton’s amateur baseball teams – the Crescents and then the Merchants – when he would have been well into his 40s.
Following World War II, Crandall joined the faculty in the UW physics department and served on the department’s high nuclear energy staff until age 88.
Crandall died in Janesville in 1991 at age 97. He was survived by four children.