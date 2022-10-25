George Crandall 1

As a pitcher for Milton High School, George Crandall, excelled to the point that he struck out seven straight White Sox hitters in an exhibition at the old Comiskey Park.

For eight decades during the 1900s, Milton and Milton College had within its midst one of the most uniquely talented individuals in George Hubert Crandall.

Crandall’s 1991 obituary in the Milton Courier noted, “Driven by curiosity and a creative mind he had diverse interest and skills which led him into many pursuits and friendships over his lifetime, which included teacher, athlete, farmer, musician, artist, biologist, physicist and mathematician.”

George Crandall 2

After excelling in baseball at Milton High School, George Crandall served in both World Wars.
George Crandall 3
Buy Now

GEORGE CRANDALL