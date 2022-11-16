Last season, the Milton Red Hawks broke their school record for the most wins in a buoys basketball season. Milton (21-6 overall, 12-2 Badger – East Conference) finished second in the conference and defeated Burlington 53-49 to secure a regionals finals title. The Red Hawks would end their season in a sectional matchup against Westosha Central with a 72-52 loss.
This season Milton will be without its leading scorer – guard Jack Champion. He led the team last season with 16.8 PPG, five rebounds per game and 6.7 assists per game. While Champion’s scoring and leadership will be missed, Milton has three returning starters who are ready to step up.
6-foot-6 forward Brogan McIntyre is returning for his senior season after averaging 13.6 PPG and leading the team with 7.8 RPG last season. In the backcourt, the Red Hawks will feature senior Matthew Kirk and junior Ayden Goll. Goll averaged 10.5 PPG last season and Kirk averaged 9.1.
This trio of returning players will look to lead the Red Hawks to another sectionals appearance this season.
“One thing all three of them have done a really good job of doing is changing their bodies,” said Milton coach Alex Olson. “Brogan especially, he's a physical specimen. And then Kirk and Ayden have done an amazing job in the offseason of improving their skill set that was already good to start with. So all three of those guys have looked really good so far. And they all bring a different skill set to our team. I think those guys are kind of going to be the core that leads our group.”
Last season, Milton featured many younger players who all experienced varsity basketball. One of their biggest strengths in the 2022-23 season is that experience and something they will lean on this year.
“That's one of the reasons for the argument for bringing kids up earlier (to) kind of just be a part of it,” Olson said. “Whether it be you know, playing minimum minutes, or just kind of suiting up for a game and kind of seeing that experience. But especially for a lot of our guys, for the first time since I've been here, there's real big game playoff experience.
“We played in some big conference games, but for the first time since I've been here we made a playoff run. And for those guys to be a part of it, and know that kind of every possession and every moment is precious (is big). I feel like that'd be a really good perspective and experience.”
After finishing behind DeForest in the conference standings last season, Milton is looking to vault to the top. It will be a tough challenge though with talented teams in the conference.
“We got to have the best record of Stoughton, Fort Atkinson and Monona Grove,” Olson said. “All those teams are generally in a really good spot and have had good success and are always tough and no one's really ever down."
Olson said Stoughton is a team to look out for because they are bringing back two leading scorers.
“They're always solid and they defend their tails off. They have a player in Ty Fernholz (who’s) just a hell of a player for them and he's only a junior. So anything we can do to slow him down is going to be huge for us. And I feel like those may be some of the biggest conference games we have this year," he said.
Milton will kickoff its 2022-23 campaign at Franklin on Saturday, Nov. 26. Their first conference game will be against Stoughton at home on Dec. 20.