Last season, the Milton Red Hawks broke their school record for the most wins in a buoys basketball season. Milton (21-6 overall, 12-2 Badger – East Conference) finished second in the conference and defeated Burlington 53-49 to secure a regionals finals title. The Red Hawks would end their season in a sectional matchup against Westosha Central with a 72-52 loss.

This season Milton will be without its leading scorer – guard Jack Champion. He led the team last season with 16.8 PPG, five rebounds per game and 6.7 assists per game. While Champion’s scoring and leadership will be missed, Milton has three returning starters who are ready to step up.

