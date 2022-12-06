Kelly Whitney

When Kelly Whitney opened the door to the Milton General Store for the first time on Nov. 26, it was not a typical opening. Shoppers strolled about town, collecting stamps from businesses for their “passports.” Lights and Christmas trees filled storefronts and carolers spread their cheer on horseback. As merchants kicked off the holiday season with Small Business Saturday, Whitney launched her new business.

Located at 228 Merchants Row, Whitney owns and operates Salon 1897 next door. Having participated in Small Shop Saturday before, Whitney believed that having her grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on that day would bring more traffic into the shop.

The Whitneys

Kelly Whitney, right, opened up Milton General Store on Small Business Saturday. Helping out at her store will be her daughter, Emma. Emma, a senior at Milton High School, creates dishes by melting wine bottles in a kiln until it "sinks into itself," she said.

