Kelly Whitney, right, opened up Milton General Store on Small Business Saturday. Helping out at her store will be her daughter, Emma. Emma, a senior at Milton High School, creates dishes by melting wine bottles in a kiln until it "sinks into itself," she said.
When Kelly Whitney opened the door to the Milton General Store for the first time on Nov. 26, it was not a typical opening. Shoppers strolled about town, collecting stamps from businesses for their “passports.” Lights and Christmas trees filled storefronts and carolers spread their cheer on horseback. As merchants kicked off the holiday season with Small Business Saturday, Whitney launched her new business.
Located at 228 Merchants Row, Whitney owns and operates Salon 1897 next door. Having participated in Small Shop Saturday before, Whitney believed that having her grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on that day would bring more traffic into the shop.
“We were very busy that day,” she said.
Whitney, a Milton native, opened Milton General Store in a historic part of downtown to bring a unique shopping experience to the area. In the store, she sells old-fashioned candies like salt-water taffy, wax lips and French Chews. She also sells clothing, some with the Milton Red Hawks logo, and other products with “Milton” and “Wisconsin” splayed across the front gives the Milton General Store a nostalgic, small-town feel.
Enhancing that small town feel, Whitney said she plans to carry products supplied by Milton area businesses and other Wisconsin companies. Milton’s American Awards & Promotions will supply the store with t-shirts, sweatshirts and cutting boards with Milton or Wisconsin themes. Rural Route 1 popcorn comes from Montfort in western Wisconsin, and more popcorn and fudge is on order from Hayward Gourmet in Hayward, which is in the northern part of the state. Jill Gregg of Milton supplies Hilltop Honey and greeting cards from local photographer Lee Ann Hare will arrive soon. Books with titles like, “I Saw Santa in Wisconsin” and “I Love You as Big as Wisconsin” are also available.
The store also has hand-crafted glass spoon rests made by Whitney’s 17-year-old daughter Emma. Setting the wine bottle on its side, Emma said she melts the bottle in a kiln until it “sinks into itself.” Displayed as a spoon rest in the store, the spoon can be removed, and the item can then be used as a candy or nut dish.
While Whitney is the sole owner of the business, she said that Emma will be in the store most often. As a senior in Milton High School’s co-op program, Emma will work on ordering, set-up, pricing, entering products into inventory and managing social media. Whitney said that this allows Emma to continue her virtual learning and co-op program in high school and to think about continuing her education in college.
“This was just to provide some experience for her on what goes on with a retail store,” she said.
Although the store is open for the holidays, Whitney said it will shut down temporarily in January. Walls that currently separate parts of the store will come down to open the area. With a bigger store, Whitney said she plans to increase the inventory. Whitney said she wants Milton General Store to offer something for everyone, from kids to adults. The store’s hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.