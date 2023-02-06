Milton High grad grows up fast in the Army National Guard

Tom Slaten was just 17 years old, a junior at Milton High School, when he joined the Army National Guard and spent the summer before his senior year at boot camp in Fort Knox, Kentucky.
He returned a changed person, leaving his childhood behind as he entered the 12th grade.
“I had experienced something my friends had not experienced,” Slaten said. “I came into my senior year learning how to kill people for a job, you know? And be numb to it. I was forced to mature at such a fast rate,” Slaten said.
His 12 years in the National Guard, including deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan as a young man, shaped him into the business owner he is today, as he developed mental and physical toughness, he said.
Slaten was a sixth-grader when the World Trade Towers were attacked on 9/11. Watching news about terrorist attacks throughout those impressionable years in part convinced him to join the National Guard. Plus, he knew that the military would provide tuition reimbursement for higher education, and he always felt a calling to serve others.
“I wanted to be challenged and do something larger than myself,” he said.
He remembered in basic training, his drill sergeant had been to Iraq.
“They understand the repercussions when someone isn’t trained properly and they go overseas,” he said.
He described basic training as getting broken down through sleep deprivation, lack of nourishment and being pushed to the limit, then being built up as a team to learn military skills.
Slaten learned to be a cavalry scout, serving as the eyes and ears of the military, scouting out topography of routes and locations to facilitate the trained infantry’s travel. In 2006, shortly after high school graduation, he completed advanced training to learn specific skills at the 19D Cavalry Scout School for nine weeks then headed to Fort Bliss, Texas, to prepare for deployment to Iraq from 2009-10.
Iraq
Once in Mosul, one of the country’s largest cities, he and his unit provided security for private sector government agencies, escorting them in civilian vehicles.
“In the military they call it 'leaving the wire,'” he said about his time away from the base. “So we got to be out in Iraq a lot, communicating with the populace, seeing different portions of the country and pretty much being security for these government agencies while they collected whatever they needed to collect.”
He and his fellow Guard members traveled, met new people and saw much of the county, all while gaining a new perspective of their own lives.
In March of 2010, Slaten returned grateful to live in the United States “in a country where we’ll probably never have a war happen on our own soil.”
He’d seen how Iraqis lived with war every day, feeling unsafe and without many of their freedoms.
“It was just really eye-opening and just seeing how a third-world country lives,” Slaten said.
Back home, Slaten went to work in a retail job he hated and coached at CrossFit gyms in Milton and Janesville.
“I went from something with a ton of responsibility of being overseas, something that was great, grand, serving the country, bigger than myself, to being manager of a shoe store in a mall, where all you hear is complaining,” he said.
When he heard that a friend’s uncle, who was a sergeant in the Massachusetts National Guard, needed people for a unit to be deployed to Afghanistan, Slaten signed up. He was single, had no children, and knew the mission would be different than his last.
Afghanistan
In August 2010, he was deployed to Afghanistan with B Company 1-181st Infantry out of Gardner, Massachusetts, and was stationed in Nuristan Province on the border of Pakistan.
Slaten and his fellow National Guard members provided security for the active military provincial reconstruction team, composed of engineers and civil affairs officers who visited villages to learn their needs, such as access to water, sanitation, or road repairs. The U.S. military tried to help the Afghanistan people and stop the Taliban, he said. Slaten and his fellow officers drove massive trucks to ensure safe passage.
The base, Fob Kaligash, near the Hindu Kush Mountains, had a kinetic atmosphere, Slaten said, and was constantly mortared and rocketed from the mountains. But at times, looking out at the natural beauty, he felt complete serenity before chaos returned, what he called the “yin and yang of a war zone.”
The deployment was challenging as he tried to ensure his fellow officers’ safety, but he’d known what to expect, he said, and he was surrounded by a “bunch of guys I loved being around.”
About U.S. military aid in other countries, Slaten became philosophical.
“At the end of the day, we’re doing our best to help wherever we can. And are we helping? I don’t know. That’s a huge question,” Slaten said.
After returning to the United States, Slaten was promoted to sergeant and took the National Guard up on the tuition offer, first starting at UW-Rock County then transferring to UW-Whitewater where he earned a degree in health and human performance with a minor in strength and conditioning.
He then protected others stateside, helping with flood relief, crowd control and hurricanes.
Meanwhile, he coached full time at CrossFit gyms, where he met his wife, Kelly. The two opened Orange Shoe Fitness in Waunakee in 2018, and Slaten separated from the military after 12 years of service to focus on the business with Kelly.
The military has much to teach those who enlist, Slated said. It instilled in him the ability to “take things as they come,” helping him to ride out the rocky COVID-19 pandemic as a small business owner.
Crediting his military background, he’s learned not to stress out over situations he cannot control, like traffic or the weather.
“I always say, control your controllables,” he said. “Control your controllables and understand the sun is going to come out tomorrow.”