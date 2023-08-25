Milton Knights of Columbus event raises record amount for MS Society
Milton Knights of Columbus raise over $45,000 for the National MS society.

MILTON — Supporters gathered at Prairie Woods Golf Course earlier this summer, fundraising over $45,000 for the Drive Fore The Cure Golf Outing sponsored by the Milton Knights of Columbus.

This year’s donations doubled the amount raised in 2022, and made history as the largest amount collected in the event’s six-year history.

  

