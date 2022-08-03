This is a view looking west up College Street from Main Street in 1909. An implement dealer operated for many years in the building that is currently being repurposed by TLC Restorations. On the north side of the street was the A.M. VanHorn Meat Market and Maxson Hardware. The two buildings burned in a December 1914 fire.
The Village of Milton’s Main Street, which later became Parkview Drive, was a bustling area during the 1950s. This is the north end of Main Street where Sayre Motors (now TLC Restorations) sold Chryslers automobiles and owned and serviced school buses. Hutter’s Shoes, which later became Howard Daley’s, is the first of a string of shops, businesses, and restaurants that did a brisk business across Main Street from what is now South Goodrich Park.
At the corner of College and Main streets in 1891 was constructed the Dunn and Boss Building, now home for the Corner Closet. To the north is the JP Bullis building, erected in 1899. Between the buildings was the Cottage Hotel, which operated until 1920. A combination of horse and buggies and automobiles line Main Street, with a livery visible at the end of the street where R&W Heating is now located.
The south end of Main Street was a dirt and gravel road in the early 1900s.The two-story building is the Bank of Milton, constructed in 1884. The wooden structures stood until 1916 and the TI Place building at the corner of Main and College Street, most recently housed Rockies Pizza and Subs.
This elevated view of the Milton rail yard looking west was taken around 1910. It shows a busy four-track spur and a lumber yard to the south of the tracks. The area on the right of the frame is now home to Blackhawk Community Credit Union.
This is a view looking west up College Street from Main Street in 1909. An implement dealer operated for many years in the building that is currently being repurposed by TLC Restorations. On the north side of the street was the A.M. VanHorn Meat Market and Maxson Hardware. The two buildings burned in a December 1914 fire.
Submitted Photo
The Village of Milton’s Main Street, which later became Parkview Drive, was a bustling area during the 1950s. This is the north end of Main Street where Sayre Motors (now TLC Restorations) sold Chryslers automobiles and owned and serviced school buses. Hutter’s Shoes, which later became Howard Daley’s, is the first of a string of shops, businesses, and restaurants that did a brisk business across Main Street from what is now South Goodrich Park.
Submitted Photo
At the corner of College and Main streets in 1891 was constructed the Dunn and Boss Building, now home for the Corner Closet. To the north is the JP Bullis building, erected in 1899. Between the buildings was the Cottage Hotel, which operated until 1920. A combination of horse and buggies and automobiles line Main Street, with a livery visible at the end of the street where R&W Heating is now located.
Submitted Photo
The south end of Main Street was a dirt and gravel road in the early 1900s.The two-story building is the Bank of Milton, constructed in 1884. The wooden structures stood until 1916 and the TI Place building at the corner of Main and College Street, most recently housed Rockies Pizza and Subs.
Submitted Photo
This elevated view of the Milton rail yard looking west was taken around 1910. It shows a busy four-track spur and a lumber yard to the south of the tracks. The area on the right of the frame is now home to Blackhawk Community Credit Union.
Following the passing of its founder, Joseph Goodrich in 1867, the fledgling community of Milton continued to grow and flourish from the seeds Goodrich planted during the 1840s and 50s.
The Seventh Day Baptist Church Goodrich founded in 1844 grew into a vast congregation with a new, large church built in the early 1880s. The Milton Academy founded by Goodrich in 1844 was chartered as Milton College during the year of his death in 1867. Rail traffic increased through the latter portions of the 1800s, offering great opportunities for commerce, travel and opening markets for the area agriculture industry.
Main Street Service
Milton’s downtown began blossoming as late as the 1870s. Shops, stores and other forms of services and commerce, including the post office, moved away from the Goodrich Block and across the square to locate along what is now Parkview Drive.
A number of wood frame buildings spanned Main Street north and south of College Street. The first permanent brick structure along Main Street was the Bank of Milton building in 1884. A series of wood frame buildings extended south to College Street. The first was a building in which brothers W.P. and W.W. Clarke operated stores for books and stationary and a pharmacy. The building also housed the post office. The next building to the north was brought to that location in the 1870s. In 1884 the building was sold to TI Place who for 55 years sold jewelry, china, musical instruments, clocks and watches from that location until his death in 1940. Most recently, the building housed Rockie’s Pizza and Subs.
College Street also featured several bustling businesses, as evidenced in a 1909 photo. A bustling implement dealer, including, later, Lipke Brothers International Harvester, operated on the south side of College Street and a meat market/grocery store and hardware store on the north side. The structures on the northside of College Street burned in a 1914 fire.
It wasn’t until the 1890s that the large brick building north of College Street were constructed. The building at the corner of College and Main Streets is the Dunn and Boss building, erected in 1891. Fredrick Dunn was the son-in-law of Robert Williams, a long-time merchant on the Goodrich Block. In 1887, Dunn opened a clothing store in the block adjacent to Williams’ store. He then partnered with George Boss to open a clothing store and grocery store in the new building.
A village is born, 1904
In 1904 an application was made to incorporate Milton as a village. A survey had been made by Alfred E. Whitford to show the distances and boundaries of the area to be included within the village was 982 acres. An accurate census verified by Jonas B. Tracy on May 3, 1904, showed the population of the proposed village was 813.
In an election held in September of that year, the incorporation carried by just 26 votes, 111-85. A headline in the September 15, 1904 Milton Telephone proclaimed “Milton Stands for Progress.” The story reporting the news editorialized on the issue stating “Milton today has taken its first and most important step toward becoming a thriving and energetic business center and the ‘citizen of the village of Milton’ as he sits down to his evening meal, may well feel proud of his little city which today declared itself for progress by deciding for incorporation by a vote of 111-85.”
A month following the vote, village officers were elected. J. B. Tracy was the first president of the village, and trustees included A.T. Alexander, W.B. Maxson, W.A. Chaney, O.E. Orcutt and M.C. Whitford.
In hindsight, it’s difficult to argue with the opinion stated by the Telephone in reporting the vote, considering the substantial progress made by the village in the 15 years after incorporation. Whether related to the incorporation or not, by 1919 the village purchased its own village hall; entered into a contract with the Milton Water, Light and Power Company to furnish electric current for street lights, replacing oil lamps; realized the construction of a new rail depot; facilitated the construction of two large commercial buildings – the Whittet building on Main Street and the Maxson building on College Street; and saw two major construction projects on the Milton College campus with the addition of Whitford Hall and the Daland Center (now home of the Milton School District offices.)
Main Street service
Village downtowns thrived across southern Wisconsin during the pre-mall world of the 1950s and 60s. Certainly, Milton’s Main Street was no exception, especially when it was being fed the appetites for goods and services of a thriving liberal arts college.
During this time in the history of the village, patrons could find most of life’s necessities along Main and College streets. The streets were home for two banks, two grocery stores, a couple of cafes, a variety store, two hardware stores, a pharmacy, shoe store, car dealership, the Power and Light office, soda fountain, post office, barber shop, laundromat, doctors and dentists offices and a lumber yard. There were no fewer than a half dozen automobile service stations in the village.
Every year, seemingly, the village wound its way closer to the inevitable merger with its sister village of Milton Junction in 1967. A watershed moment in the evolution of generational acceptance of the merger occurred in 1920 with the construction of Milton Union High School.