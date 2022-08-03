Following the passing of its founder, Joseph Goodrich in 1867, the fledgling community of Milton continued to grow and flourish from the seeds Goodrich planted during the 1840s and 50s.

The Seventh Day Baptist Church Goodrich founded in 1844 grew into a vast congregation with a new, large church built in the early 1880s. The Milton Academy founded by Goodrich in 1844 was chartered as Milton College during the year of his death in 1867. Rail traffic increased through the latter portions of the 1800s, offering great opportunities for commerce, travel and opening markets for the area agriculture industry.