The Milton Public Library has moved away from its hybrid and online models from the past two years and back to in-person programming.
Director Ashlee Kunkel said the move has increased library traffic and enthusiasm for the program when there was concern there would be few participants coming out of the pandemic.
“We are definitely busier than we were last year and in 2020,” Kunkel said.
This summer is the first time there has been in-person activities in the library since 2019. Two years ago, it was all virtual and the library had a virtual model last year.
“Everybody is happy to be back. Nothing is really all that different from 2019. Our play area is back open and kids are back in there. It is good to be back to normal, whatever that is these days,” Kunkel said.
Kunkel said children programs have had an average of 20 participants. There are 463 participants, including both children and adults, in the summer reading program.
“It is very encouraging. It makes me so happy that people are coming back to us and utilizing our free services at the library,” Kunkel said.
Children’s programs include 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten; Biblio Explorers Tween Reading, story time and a Lego club. Children also have the chance to read with Jasmine the therapy dog.
Teen programs have also had increased participation. On June 30, the library had its latest YouPaint program session in which participants painted corgis. There were 10 participants for the event, which was up from six. Teen programs include Create Your Own Book Reading Adventure, Murder Among the Mateys and Teen Feud, a take on Family Feud.
Adult programs have averaged 20 participants. Adult programs include a mystery book club, “Making Sense of Medicare” and 90s trivia.
Library cards have also increased. In 2019, there were 450 library cards given out total. That number dropped drastically to 188 in 2020. In 2021, the number went up to 335. So far in 2022, there are 301.
“I compare it to 2019 when we were doing really well and well in 2020. Then March hit,” Kunkel said. “We are just starting to catch up.”
Assistant Director Jayme Anderson met virtually with students in the school district before programs opened up again.
“It’s great but it’s not the same,” Kunkel said.
Returning to in-person programs also is beneficial for staff members.
“It takes time off staff because we’re not taking time to prepare the videos to do virtual (activities),” Kunkel said.