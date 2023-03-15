A display being prepared this spring for the Milton Public Library’s third-floor Milton College area will highlight the many celebrities who visited the campus in the decades prior to the closing of the school in 1982.

The library’s third floor features an area dedicated to the history of Milton College with rotating displays. The new display will highlight, with photos and plaques, the campus visits of the likes of Duke Ellington, Paul Newman, Vel Phillips, Kerwin Mathews, Ray Nitschke, Gov. Warren Knowles, Les Aspin, Dave Krieg and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Tags