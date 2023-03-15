Paul Newman visits Milton College in 1968 as a part of a campaign stop for then-presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy. Newman’s appearance will be a part of a display at the Milton Public Library of celebrity stops at the college.
Vel Phillips, the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School, to be elected to the Milwaukee Common Council and to be elected to statewide office visits the Milton College campus.
A display being prepared this spring for the Milton Public Library’s third-floor Milton College area will highlight the many celebrities who visited the campus in the decades prior to the closing of the school in 1982.
The library’s third floor features an area dedicated to the history of Milton College with rotating displays. The new display will highlight, with photos and plaques, the campus visits of the likes of Duke Ellington, Paul Newman, Vel Phillips, Kerwin Mathews, Ray Nitschke, Gov. Warren Knowles, Les Aspin, Dave Krieg and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
The cornerstone of the display will highlight multiple campus visits by Ellington, a legendary jazz musician, with photos and the graduation robe he wore while being presented a doctorate of Humanities by the college. Ellington had two extended stays on the Milton College campus in 1964 and 1965. Ellington was a good friend of Ethel Rich, a Milton College arts professor and chair of the school’s theatre department. Ellington wrote musical scores for two plays performed exclusively at the Daland Fine Arts Center. He also performed a concert in Daland on April 13, 1964. Ellington was bestowed an honorary doctor of humanities degree by the college in 1964. In 2022, former Milton College President Ev Waldenfeldt donated to the Milton College Preservation Society the robe worn by Ellington for the occasion.
Newman was at the pinnacle of his Hollywood career in March of 1968 when he came to the Milton College campus to campaign for Eugene McCarthy’s bid to secure the Democratic presidential nomination. Newman’s appearance in Milton was one of about a half dozen stops the blue-eyed actor made during the day. On the way into Milton from Whitewater, the station wagon carrying Newman pulled into Frank’s Beverage on the east edge of town, where two Newman associates purchased a 12-pack of beer.
Phillips was a groundbreaking civil rights leader who gave the 1979 commencement address at Milton College. Phillips was the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School and became the first woman and first Black person to be elected to the Milwaukee Common Council, a position she held from 1956 to 1972. In 1978, Phillips became the first woman and first Black person elected to statewide office when she was elected as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. To honor her legacy, Milton College bestowed Phillips an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree. Phillips died in 2018 at age 94. In 2021, the Madison Metropolitan School Board renamed James Madison High School to Vel Phillips Memorial High School.
Mathews, a Hollywood star and Janesville native, attended Milton College for two years beginning in 1945. Mathews graduated from Beloit College before teaching English at Lake Geneva High School for a few years. In the early 1950s, Mathews moved to Hollywood where he began auditioning for theatre, movie and television roles. During a 20-year career, Mathews appeared in 22 movies and numerous television roles. His best-known movie roles included the title characters in The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and 1960’s The 3 Worlds of Gulliver.
In August 1969, Abdul-Jabbar — then known as Lew Alcindor — spent about two weeks on the Milton College campus as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks held preseason training camps at Milton College their first two years of existence in 1968 and ’69. Alcindor, who grew up in New York City, played college basketball in Los Angeles at UCLA, received his first taste of the National Basketball Association in Milton after being selected as the No. 1 overall draft choice by the Bucks in the 1969 NBA draft.
Krieg was not a national celebrity during his three-plus years as the starting quarterback for the Milton College Wildcats through the 1979 season. Within three years after leaving Milton, Krieg was the talk of the National Football League when he became the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and then guided his team to the 1983 AFC championship game. Krieg went on to a 19-year career in the NFL and was among the league’s top 10 all-time quarterbacks in every major career passing category at the time of his 1992 retirement.
From his middle linebacking position, Nitschke anchored the vaunted defense of the Green Bay Packers during the team’s glory years when it won five National Football League titles in seven years during the 1960s. Nitschke, an NFL Hall of Fame inductee, was the featured speaker at the Milton College football banquet following the 1966 season.
Aspin represented Wisconsin’s First Congressional District from 1971 through 1992. Aspin then served as President Bill Clinton’s secretary of defense in 1993 and 1994. Aspin battled heart disease much of his life and died in 1995. While in Congress, the representative from East Troy made several appearances on the Milton College campus.
Knowles was the 37th governor of Wisconsin, an office he held from January 1965 to January 1971. Knowles was the featured speaker at the Milton College Founder’s Day celebration in March 1967. The celebration marked the centennial of the school receiving its state charter as a college in 1867, 23 years after being founded as Milton Academy by Joseph Goodrich.