MOME clothing exchange

Clothes made available by the Moms on a Mission Exchange group are distributed at a July giveaway. The group is trying to find a permanent or temporary location after its recent building was sold.

 Pam Beres

During the first two weeks of July, dozens of plastic tubs and cardboard boxes overflowing with used clothing, shoes and accessories for adults and children filled the concrete space in front of 602 W. Madison St.

A handmade sign announced that the items were free. The giveaway was offered by M.O.M.E., or Moms on a Mission Exchange. Stock was replenished as the tubs emptied, until everything was gone. The good news is that many families in Milton and the surrounding area found items they could use. The bad news is that future clothing exchange events are on hold until a new location to host them can be found.