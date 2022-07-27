During the first two weeks of July, dozens of plastic tubs and cardboard boxes overflowing with used clothing, shoes and accessories for adults and children filled the concrete space in front of 602 W. Madison St.
A handmade sign announced that the items were free. The giveaway was offered by M.O.M.E., or Moms on a Mission Exchange. Stock was replenished as the tubs emptied, until everything was gone. The good news is that many families in Milton and the surrounding area found items they could use. The bad news is that future clothing exchange events are on hold until a new location to host them can be found.
Jolyn Stankus, director and founder of the group, said a former gas station building had been used as donated space for several years. But the building was recently sold and now Stankus is unable to offer the service she has provided.
“It’s very sad to basically put everything on hold. I could be helping the community because we are at our peak right now,” Stankus said.
Stankus couldn’t estimate how much space is needed for a new location and after the giveaway earlier this month, she no longer has inventory. But she said that if she were given access to a building, restocking would not be a problem.
“I have a connection to get inventory within a day,” she said.
Stankus would like a permanent location, but relying on donations and fundraising events makes that a challenge. However, she would welcome a temporary location in the meantime, she said.
After 11 years, the exchange has grown. Headed by Stankus with help from volunteers, the group has gone from one exchange event per month to two, serving about 120 families monthly. To get the word out, Stankus has announced the date for the next exchange on the M.O.M.E Facebook page.
Stankus said her motto had always been “Bring a bag, take a bag.”
“We live in such a disposable world,” she said. “So if we can keep clothing out of the landfill and clothe families as well as ourselves, then our mission has been complete.”
Even though most people give gently-used clothing, Stankus said that it is not necessary.
“We’re here to help,” she said. “It’s not faith-based, it’s not income-based.”
Besides the clothing donations made by those using the service, Stankus also works with consignment shops in Janesville, and she had been looking into working with other sources in Rockford and Madison.
With back-to-school just around the corner, Stankus said she is worried the group won’t have its biggest event of the year, which includes donations for backpacks and school supplies, and donations of new underwear, socks and hygiene products for girls.
“It’s scaring me,” she said, “because we are not able to do that.”
Still, she remains hopeful that a solution will present itself. “I’m not at all ready to give it up,” she said. “It’s on hold, not ended.”
For more information about the group or how you can help, check the M.O.M.E. Facebook page or call Stankus at 608-302-7117.