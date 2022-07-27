MCR_220729_FAIREST.jpg
Buy Now

Sara Kronberg is the 2022 Rock County 4-H Fairest of the Fair. Kronberg is a 12-year member of the Milton 4-H Club. She currently serves as her club’s Vice President. Her parents are Todd and Becky Kronberg. Sara’s projects include dairy, swine, clothing, sheep, home environment, photography and youth leadership.

Rock County’s top 4-H royalty post has been filled by long-time Milton 4-H Club member.

Sara Kronberg was named Fairest of the Fair Tuesday in a competition among five women from around the county.