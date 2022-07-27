Rock County’s top 4-H royalty post has been filled by long-time Milton 4-H Club member.
Sara Kronberg was named Fairest of the Fair Tuesday in a competition among five women from around the county.
“It was very exciting. It had always been a goal of mine to be a spokesperson for the county fair,” Kronberg said. “I always looked up to the older kids and how they were role models for the younger kids. I wanted to be that role model.”
“The Rock County 4-H Fair is my favorite week of the year,” Kronberg continued. “t’s fun to see all the 4-H members’ work pay off. I like to see the projects. I like to talk to the younger kids and talk with the adults.”
Kronberg is a 12-year member of the Milton 4-H Club, and is the current vice president. She is the daughter of Todd and Becky Kronberg.
After submitting applications, the five contestants were interviewed by two fair judges. Then they had to write an essay and then create a public service announcement promoting the fair. Kronberg’s prompt was on the “Ag Adventures Land,” an educational exhibit for all things 4-H that has interactive activities and games. Participants could score extra points in the competition for going to events such as the local dairy breakfast and the pork breakfast.
Finally, contestants had to answer a question live on stage, while other contestants looked on, which Kronberg admitted was “nerve-wracking.”
“I thought I had one of the toughest ones. It was, ‘If you had to choose to be a 4-H project, what would you pick and why?’” Kronberg said. “At first, I thought, ‘What am I going to say?’ So, I did a little brainstorming. I said ‘the Cloverbud project’ and I talked about the importance of the connection of the older 4-H members and the younger members, and how they serve as role models and leaders.”
For the rest of the fair, Kronberg will participate in a variety of activities. She handed out ribbons at the rabbit show on Wednesday and will do the same at the beef show on Thursday. She will continue to introduce the stage acts through the rest of the fair. The role will continue until next summer.
Kronberg is eager to work with the rest of the court.
“I’m looking forward to working with the others. It’s a good group of girls,” Kronberg said.
Kronberg was previously a 4H princess, her only experience as royalty, she said. She has over the years also shared projects at the fair, including dairy, swine, clothing, sheep, home environment, photography and youth leadership. She was the 2021 grand master showman at the fair after winning top showman awards in dairy and swine. She is also a Milton FFA member, and has served in that organization for two years. Kronberg will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall to major in biology and dairy science.