Wall of Honor
Milton School District Superintendent Rich Dahman and Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn, standing, left and right, look on as local historian Doug Welch speaks during the 2022 Milton School District Wall of Honor induction ceremony. Joining Welch in receiving the honor were Fay Schilberg, seated left; her late husband Wally; and state Assembly Rep. Don Vruwink, seated center. The district is seeking volunteers for the 2023 Wall of Honor selection committee.

 File photo

After the first Wall of Honor class, the Milton School District will seek more inductees for 2023. The district is searching for volunteers to make those selections.

The district announced Tuesday that it is forming a selection committee that will have a combination of school district staff, alumni and community members. People who share enthusiasm for celebrating former students’ accomplishments with district staff and administrators are encouraged to apply, according to a Nov. 15 press release. Volunteers for the selection committee will be responsible for reviewing nominations and selecting inductees by ballot vote.