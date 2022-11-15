Milton School District Superintendent Rich Dahman and Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn, standing, left and right, look on as local historian Doug Welch speaks during the 2022 Milton School District Wall of Honor induction ceremony. Joining Welch in receiving the honor were Fay Schilberg, seated left; her late husband Wally; and state Assembly Rep. Don Vruwink, seated center. The district is seeking volunteers for the 2023 Wall of Honor selection committee.
After the first Wall of Honor class, the Milton School District will seek more inductees for 2023. The district is searching for volunteers to make those selections.
The district announced Tuesday that it is forming a selection committee that will have a combination of school district staff, alumni and community members. People who share enthusiasm for celebrating former students’ accomplishments with district staff and administrators are encouraged to apply, according to a Nov. 15 press release. Volunteers for the selection committee will be responsible for reviewing nominations and selecting inductees by ballot vote.
Those interested in applying for a selection committee role are to email communications@milton.k12.wi.us. There is also a link to forms to volunteer for the selection committee and to nominate wall candidates at milton.k12.wi.us. Nominations that will ultimately be looked at by the selection committee will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2023.
High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn will chair the committee again.
“We’re really excited about this new program that will honor our alumni, staff and others who have gone above and beyond in contributing to our district over the years,” Bilhorn said. “Those who are featured on our wall embody the values that have made this such a great district for generations.”