This home at 1006 Madison Avenue was a part of the last Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Walk in 2019, and will be a part of the return of the event this Sunday.

The Milton area will get into the holiday spirit with annual traditions like the Christmas Walk, Show of Lights and Merry Milton Weekend.

Merry Milton Weekend will start with the Wreaths on Parade Auction at the Milton House Museum, 18 S. Janesville St., Thursday from 6-9 p.m. More than 20 homemade wreaths will be available for bidding, all of which were decorated by local residents and others in local businesses and organizations. There will also be wine from Timber Hill Winery and refreshments. The Wreaths on Parade is $5, which includes one drink ticket.

