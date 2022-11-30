The Milton area will get into the holiday spirit with annual traditions like the Christmas Walk, Show of Lights and Merry Milton Weekend.
Merry Milton Weekend will start with the Wreaths on Parade Auction at the Milton House Museum, 18 S. Janesville St., Thursday from 6-9 p.m. More than 20 homemade wreaths will be available for bidding, all of which were decorated by local residents and others in local businesses and organizations. There will also be wine from Timber Hill Winery and refreshments. The Wreaths on Parade is $5, which includes one drink ticket.
On Friday, the city will have the Merry Milton Market hosted by Sharla’s Bake Stop, 648 College St. Area shops will be open late and 30 gift and boutique vendors will sell items.
Sunday
The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 18th annual Christmas Walk from 2-7 p.m. Sunday. Five homes, and for the first time a church, will be open to visit for tours, which will feature holiday decorations.
Six spots will be on the walk, including the Overly Home, 1006 W. Madison Avenue; Yohanek home, 501 College St.; Stockman home, 525 College St. and Holbrook home, 350 E. Madison Avenue. For the first time, a church will be a part of the walk. Seventh Day Baptist Church, 720 E. Madison Avenue is on the list. The walk will extend into Edgerton at the Jones home at 11201 N. Tahoe Drive.
This will be the first time the Christmas Walk will be held since 2019.
Admission is $12 per person, but children younger than 12 may go on the walk for free.
Also on Sunday will be “Hot Dogs with Santa,” at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St. There will be games and people may take photos with Santa. Meals are $2 and desserts will also be on sale.
Capping off Sunday will be the Show of Lights and the lighting of the Christmas tree at North Goodrich Park from 5-7 p.m. There will be music, bonfires and food at the tree lighting. People may vote on their favorite Christmas window display in the city during the Show of Lights Sunday night. Maps will be available Sunday night with participating homes.