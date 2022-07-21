Milton United Methodist Church to celebrate 5th anniversary of Open Table Courier staff rspoehr Author email Jul 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Milton United Methodist Church will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its Open Table community meal on Saturday, July 30.Open Table is a free community meal on the last Saturday of each month at the church.Office manager Linda Petroff wrote in a statement that all are invited to attend and celebrate the milestone with others from the church.“It’s an informal gathering to enjoy food and each other’s company,” Petroff wrote.The meal will be at 4 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save rspoehr Author email Follow rspoehr Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Rock County Board narrowly approves broadband project Farmhouse Finds owner creates ‘Milton Night Market’ Kevin Nicholson’s departure makes it Tim Michels v. Rebecca Kleefisch for GOP governor nomination Paul L. Williams Milton, surrounding towns considering Edgerton fire district merger deal in coming week Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin