About a dozen new vendors will be a part of the Milton House’s annual Arts and Crafts on the Lawn this Sunday, Aug. 21. The art fair, which has been held for over 45 years, has had a variety of pottery, jewelry, painted artwork, clothing, furniture and garden display items. Homemade food products will also be available.
Milton House office manager Terry Williamson said many of the vendors will be from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, with some from the Milton area.
Among the new vendors is Milton native Teanna Dosch of Design with Purpose. Dosch creates earrings using polymer clay.
The earrings “are beautiful, colorful and so lightweight you don’t even know they’re in your ear,” Williamson said.
Another local first-time vendor is Tom Lieder who will have print artwork available. From just across the state line, Winnebago, Illinois-based Hy-Sun Woodturning will also be a vendor. Hy-Sun Woodturning offers wood bowls, plates, pepper mills, lidded boxes and footballs displayed on stands.
In all, there will be at least 63 vendors, Milton House office manager Terry Williamson said, but she expected that to increase by the weekend.
All vendors are juried before being accepted into the fair. Vendors must submit photos of their finished product as well as photos of their workspace.
“We can pretty much tell that they are making it at home. We do not allow any brand new, wholesale, retail of any type. It has to be handmade by them,” Williamson said.
One returning vendor is from outside the area. Darren Frale, of California, is a glass artist who was a vendor last year. Frale’s offerings include vases, console bowls and other decorative items.
Pivoting from a silent auction to a raffle this year, each vendor will have the option of donating an item on the morning of the fair. Williamson said the items will be on display, each with a paper bag beside it. Patrons can purchase raffle tickets and place one-half of the ticket into the bag of the item they are interested in. Toward the end of the day, one ticket will be pulled from each bag. The person holding the matching portion of the ticket wins the item.
Admission to the fair is free. Tours of the Milton House will be available at a reduced rate.