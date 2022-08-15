Milton House
The Milton House will host its annual Arts and Crafts on the Lawn, which will feature vendors from in and out of the area, on Sunday.

​​About a dozen new vendors will be a part of the Milton House’s annual Arts and Crafts on the Lawn this Sunday, Aug. 21. The art fair, which has been held for over 45 years, has had a variety of pottery, jewelry, painted artwork, clothing, furniture and garden display items. Homemade food products will also be available.

Milton House office manager Terry Williamson said many of the vendors will be from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, with some from the Milton area.