Ground will be “uncorked” on Saturday, August 20, signaling the start of construction for Timber Hill Winery’s new tasting room.
The “Ground Uncorking'' celebration is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8016 N. John Paul Road, Milton. Groundbreaking with a giant corkscrew will be at 10 a.m.
Owner Amanda Stefl said the new winery will provide more space for larger events.
“I want that full experience of having the tasting room and the vineyard and everything all together,” she said. “I wanted to amplify the experience.”
Stefl opened the winery at its Storrs Lake Road location in 2016. With a vineyard being a key feature of Stefl’s vision, 1,050 Marquette and Itasca vines were planted in May 2021. Stefl’s husband Matt manages the vineyard and the grounds with help from family members. Expanding the vineyard and planting more vines are part of the plan.
Depending on the season, Stefl said there are around 30 varieties of wine on the Timber Hill list on any given day. Seasonally, Stefl produces a summer collection, which has lighter and fruitier wines such as strawberry and lemon. There is also a fall collection and the Christmas box wines.
The Ground Uncorking will have limited seating.
The property, which was purchased in December 2020, totals about 50 acres. The vineyard, winery, parking lot and grounds will occupy about 20 acres, leaving room for growth. The second phase of Stefl’s plan includes building another facility so production can be moved from to the new property.
From John Paul Road, a gravel driveway will lead patrons through the vineyard to the groundbreaking site. When complete, the building will house a tasting room, a meeting room and a second story loft with a balcony overlooking the vineyard. The tasting room is expected to be finished in winter or spring.
Stefl said the building will be able to accommodate up to 300 people at a time. A meeting room will accommodate about 15 to 20. A balcony and loft area will hold about 30. Both areas will be available for rental.
The event is free. Food and beverages will be offered. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Rock County Cancer Coalition.