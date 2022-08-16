Amanda Stefl checks the grapes
Timber Hill Winery owner Amanda Stefl checks grapes on vines she planted in May 2021. Stefl and her husband Matt will host a "Grand Uncorking" event for their new facility on Saturday.

 Pam Beres

Ground will be “uncorked” on Saturday, August 20, signaling the start of construction for Timber Hill Winery’s new tasting room.

The “Ground Uncorking'' celebration is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8016 N. John Paul Road, Milton. Groundbreaking with a giant corkscrew will be at 10 a.m.