If ‘date night’ means a romantic evening with a spouse or partner, think again. On Saturday, November 12, about 70 duos went to The Gathering Place for the city’s first Mommy Son Dance, presented by Open Doors Foundation. Moms and their sons participated in interactive games, had appetizers, and danced to classics like The Chicken Dance and Twist and Shout.

Many attendees made dressing up part of the fun. Alicia Klos, who attended with her 13-year-old son Ivan said he likes to dress up and he chose a festive blue shirt and black vest.

Mommy son dance

Mariah Guaf and her son Cayde dance the night away in Milton’s first “Mommy Son Dance.”

Tags