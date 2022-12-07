If ‘date night’ means a romantic evening with a spouse or partner, think again. On Saturday, November 12, about 70 duos went to The Gathering Place for the city’s first Mommy Son Dance, presented by Open Doors Foundation. Moms and their sons participated in interactive games, had appetizers, and danced to classics like The Chicken Dance and Twist and Shout.
Many attendees made dressing up part of the fun. Alicia Klos, who attended with her 13-year-old son Ivan said he likes to dress up and he chose a festive blue shirt and black vest.
“He made sure I was dressed up, too,” she added.
Patricia Bollerud attended with her three-year-old son Lucas. Lucas wore a bowtie, suspenders, a white shirt, and black dress shoes. Both moms took their sons out for dinner beforehand.
The Mommy Son Dance was a follow-up to the Daddy Daughter Dance held last spring. Derek Henze, organizer for the dance and Founder of Open Doors Foundation said he had planned the Daddy Daughter Dance for two reasons.
“I wanted to take my daughter to a dance,” Henze said.
Secondly, it tied into the mission for Open Doors Foundation by facilitating a way for parents to engage with their kids. He plans to hold both dances annually.
Klos was excited when she heard about the Mommy Son Dance. She said she had occasionally heard about Father Daughter Dances but had never heard of a Mommy Son Dance. When she saw the posting, her reaction was, “Yes. We’re going to do this.”
Both Klos and Bollerud appreciated the interactive nature of the event and the effort volunteers made to gauge the age of the child or children as they approached an activity. One game, “Who Knows Me Better,” was patterned as a kid-friendly version of the Newlywed Game show. The volunteer had cards with questions and the moms responded how they thought their son would answer. Moms with younger sons were asked about things like a favorite animal or color. Klos said the questions for her and Ivan were more difficult, asking such things as what she thought Ivan most wanted to do in the future.
“Apparently, we don’t know each other at all,” Ivan said.
Other activities included a fishing station with prizes caught by casting a line, a scavenger hunt with clues scattered throughout the building, and creating a “dirt and worm dessert.”
One of Bollerud’s favorite activities was a toasting station. Mothers and sons toasted the evening with sparkling cider in front of a fancy backdrop while their photo was taken. Another photo activity which Klos said she and Ivan enjoyed was the “Fun Photo Booth” with props such as boas and oversized glasses. As they looked at them more closely, Klos and Ivan realized that there were few photos showing just the two of them together.
“It was nice to see the resemblance between me and my mother,” said Ivan. “We have the exact same smiles.”
Of course, the dance was the spotlight of the night. Bollerud described Lucas as “very social” and felt the dancing was his favorite part. Klos and Ivan never made it onto the dance floor.
Instead, she said, “We were dancing while we were actually playing those activities.”
The very best part of the night for both moms was having time with their sons and creating memories. “We don’t have a lot of one-on-one time with Lucas,” said Bollerud.
Klos said that Ivan seemed lighter that night.
“It was really nice to see him just doing something and not have to worry about his sisters or worry about what was happening,” Klos said.
They also said they look forward to doing it again. Ivan said that he would do it again also, but hopes more of his friends would come, too. “It was definitely a lot of fun to be there,” Ivan said.
Henze called the evening a “great success” and looks forward to next year’s dance.