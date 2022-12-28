Milton House
The Jan. 5 episode of “Wisconsin Life” on PBS Wisconsin will feature a tour of the Milton House and background on the local history of the Underground Railroad. The episode will air Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

The Underground Railroad was a secret network of routes for Blacks to escape slavery in the South in the 1800s. The network went through the Milton House.

