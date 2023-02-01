Wisconsin State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-77th District, advocated for having more information Black history in schools during a roundtable discussion on the topic at the Milton House Wednesday. The Milton House was once a spot on the Underground Railroad. Wednesday was the first day of Black History Month.

This was a planned visit to coincide with Black History Month and outreach by the Milton House to offer its museum for education on its history of being a refuge of freedom seekers.

