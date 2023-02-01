State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, walks the 45-foot tunnel between the cellar of the hexagon inn and the Milton House cabin located behind the building in Milton on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. The Milton House Museum was once part of the Underground Railroad.
State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, stops for a moment of silence following a tour of the Milton House Museum in Milton, Wis., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. The 1844 Stagecoach Inn, now turned museum, was once part of the Underground Railroad.
Wisconsin State Representative Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, speaks to a small group following a tour of the Milton House Museum in Milton, Wis., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. The 1844 Stagecoach Inn, now turned museum, was once part of the Underground Railroad.
State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, Don Vruwink and Milton House Museum secretary Darla Dernovsek, right to left, listen to Executive Director Keighton Klos during a tour inside the Milton House cabin on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Wisconsin State Representative Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, looks out the lobby room towards Goodrich Park following a tour of the \ Milton House Museum on the first day of Black History Month, Feb. 1. The Milton House Museum was once part of the Underground Railroad.
Wisconsin State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-77th District, advocated for having more information Black history in schools during a roundtable discussion on the topic at the Milton House Wednesday. The Milton House was once a spot on the Underground Railroad. Wednesday was the first day of Black History Month.
This was a planned visit to coincide with Black History Month and outreach by the Milton House to offer its museum for education on its history of being a refuge of freedom seekers.
“African American studies must be a part of education. It’s a truth. Today, the Milton House gave us the truth,” Stubbs, a Black graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, said.
Stubbs toured the museum with retired Milton history teacher and former state Rep. Don Vruwink and others. Stubbs and Vruwink served on the state tourism committee together and collaborated with the Milton House to make the tour happen, they said.
On the tour, Milton House Executive Director Keighton Klos gave a historical background of the Milton House, and spoke about the desk of Joseph Goodrich’s desk that sits in the museum. The desk is of when he sat in the state legislature. Goodrich was an abolitionist who built the Milton House and was the key figure in the local stop on the Underground Railroad.
After that, Klos spoke about the history of abolition, particularly in Wisconsin and the north, and how even at a time in “free states” freedom seekers could still be captured and sent back to southern states to be put back into slavery.
Klos also took Stubbs, Vruwink and others to a root cellar that is believed to have hid freedom seekers because it was once only accessible through a trapdoor and a three-foot high tunnel. That tunnel has since been extended to six-feet tall. The tunnel was a passageway from Goodrich’s cabin to what is now the Milton House.
Stubbs proclaimed that Black History education should be everyday of the year and not just out of a month.
“This is a jewel in Wisconsin that hasn’t been shared with others, and by that I mean that other African Americans can visit,” Stubbs said.
Klos asked what Stubbs would like to see be done to make sure the Milton House is a part of education throughout the state “whether it is in Superior or Beloit.”
Stubbs alluded to a budget issue that she understands but should be worked around. She said a roadblock may be transportation
“Invite entities that may not otherwise come here,” Stubbs said, stating that Black student unions at schools and branches of the NAACP would be options.
During the roundtable, Stubbs addressed Superintendent Rich Dahman and Mayor Anissa Welch, who were in attendance, to say that if there was anything she could do with advancing Black history legislatively for education or local government she would attempt to do so. Dahman extended an invitation for a discussion later in the day.
Stubbs said advocacy and making voices be heard is essential for equality moving forward.
“When I walked through I thought those are my ancestors. I know there are others who have made sacrifices. I know some of you have made sacrifices. Sacrifices need to continue to be made. Systems are made to be broken … I feel as though history will repeat itself if you don’t learn from it,” Stubbs said. “If you are not at the table you will be lost. I feel as though if I’m not at the table, I won’t be heard, so I will make a spot at the table for myself to be heard. This is the time we need to be advocates. I believe in black and white. I do not believe in shades of gray. I believe things have happened.
Also at the roundtable were Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn, other Milton School District officials, Milton Library Director Ashlee Kunkel, local historian Doug Welch and others.
Stubbs’ Assembly district covers parts of the city of Madison.