The Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is partnering with North Carolina State University to offer two programs a part of the “Eat Smart, Move More,” series, with one being titled “Weigh Less” and the other named “Prevent Diabetes.” The ADRC has offered “Weigh Less” in the past and decided to add “Prevent Diabetes” this year, Aging Health Promotion Coordinator Lisa Messer said. “Prevent Diabetes” is structured to help those who have a pre-diabetes diagnosis. Both programs offer multiple online classes.

Messer said the goal of the programs is to help people with common New Year’s resolutions lose weight, increase activity and get blood sugar under control.

Tags