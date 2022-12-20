The Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is partnering with North Carolina State University to offer two programs a part of the “Eat Smart, Move More,” series, with one being titled “Weigh Less” and the other named “Prevent Diabetes.” The ADRC has offered “Weigh Less” in the past and decided to add “Prevent Diabetes” this year, Aging Health Promotion Coordinator Lisa Messer said. “Prevent Diabetes” is structured to help those who have a pre-diabetes diagnosis. Both programs offer multiple online classes.
Messer said the goal of the programs is to help people with common New Year’s resolutions lose weight, increase activity and get blood sugar under control.
“The truth of the matter is those resolutions often fall flat due to lack of support and waning motivation,” Messer said.
Each program will be online. “Weigh Less” had 20 seats available as of this past Tuesday, Dec. 20. Five seats were available for “Prevent Diabetes” as of Tuesday, Dec. 20. They are being offered for suggested donations of either $25 or $45.
Both programs are online and can be done on an on-demand basis and will not have in-person sessions. For questions or to register for either program, contact Messer at 608-757-5309 or lisa.messer@co.rock.wi.us. A code will be given at registration. Participants must be at least 60 years old who live in Rock County and have access to a working computer or tablet with internet access. Participants are encouraged to register by Dec. 30.