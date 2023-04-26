Charter Next Generation expansion
The Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday approved awarding up to $5.6 million in performance-based tax credits to assist Charter Next Generation for its plastic film factory expansion in Milton. It's a $270 million investments that officials said will create more than 340 jobs statewide over the next eight years.

 ANTHONY WAHL

MILTON — A growing plastics manufacturer that says it looks to expand in Milton and create hundreds of new local jobs got a $5.6 million boost this week from Wisconsin’s top economic development agency.

In a deal announced Wednesday by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Milton’s Charter Next Generation and the company’s four other Wisconsin operations would benefit from $5.6 million in “performance-based” tax credits based in part for the company's expansion now underway in Milton's Crossroads Business Park.