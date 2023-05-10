CLINTON – Rock River Coalition and Rock County Land Conservation Department are hosting a hands-on workshop for new stream monitoring volunteers in Clinton on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This workshop is an introduction to the Water Action Volunteers program, a statewide network of over 500 volunteers who collect data on water quality in their local streams and rivers. No experience is needed to volunteer, and all equipment is provided.
Stream monitors are a critical component of Rock River Coalition’s mission to protect clean water resources. They measure dissolved oxygen, temperature, transparency, and flow once a month from April or May to October, and they collect stream insects each spring and fall.
Once trained, volunteers spend 2-4 hours per month collecting stream data. Most volunteers work in a two- or three-person team and monitor a wadeable stream or river within a short walking or driving distance of their home. The data volunteers collect is entered into the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Surface Water Integrated Monitoring System (SWIMS) online database and is publicly available to anyone with internet access.
In addition to Clinton, volunteer workshops are available in Waunakee, Watertown, Genesee, and other locations across the state, and stream monitoring sites are available in many locations.
The workshops are open to anyone interested in volunteering or learning more about water quality. With both classroom and hands-on, in-stream components, the workshops cover everything volunteers need to know to adopt a stream monitoring site. Waders will be provided at the workshops to help everyone stay warm and dry.