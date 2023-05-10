Stream monitoring
Volunteers practice stream monitoring during a workshop in Waunakee last year. 

 Clare Becker

CLINTON – Rock River Coalition and Rock County Land Conservation Department are hosting a hands-on workshop for new stream monitoring volunteers in Clinton on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This workshop is an introduction to the Water Action Volunteers program, a statewide network of over 500 volunteers who collect data on water quality in their local streams and rivers. No experience is needed to volunteer, and all equipment is provided.