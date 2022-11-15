The abolitionist legacy of the early Milton Academy was put to the test at the outbreak of the Civil War in 1861. Former and current students of the academy – renamed Milton College in 1867 – responded in kind and with great vigor.
More than 325 men with academy ties enlisted in the Union Army, a very high percentage of the school’s male student body from the time the academy opened in 1844 through the close of the war in 1865. Of those men, 46 died while serving in the Union Army and 13 were killed in action or died of wounds. Of their ranks, 28 perished to disease.
Many of those who survived the war returned home to put their shattered lives back together. Some became well-known leaders locally. Willis Peck Clarke was a respected merchant along Main Street in the village of Milton and Abram Stannard was a blacksmith, inventor and two-term Rock County sheriff.
Others became known regionally. Canute Matson went on to become sheriff of Cook County, Illinois, and in 1887 administered the hangings of four men convicted of their roles in the Haymarket Riot. Albert Salisbury became a pioneer in the public education field and served as the president of Whitewater Normal School – UW-Whitewater – for 26 years.
Perhaps the largest legacy among Civil War veterans affiliated with Milton Academy is that of Hosea Rood. Rood did not attend Milton Academy until after the war when the school became Milton College. He attended and then taught at the college – residing in the basement of Main Hall during his family’s economic hardships.
After the century’s turn, Rood was tasked with providing a veteran’s memorial hall at the State Capitol and became commander of Wisconsin’s Grand Army of the Republic, a Civil War veterans organization.
Hosea Whitford Rood was born in 1845 in Perisa, New York. He was the oldest of nine children and his family immigrated west to Waushara County, Wisconsin.
Rood enlisted in Company E of the 12th Wisconsin Infantry in October 1861 when he was 16, though he gave his age as 19. The company trained at Madison’s Camp Randall and left for Missouri in January 1862. The 12th was involved in many actions during the war. It was attached to General Grant’s army during the siege of Vicksburg, a turning point in the war’s Western Theatre when the siege ended on July 4, 1863. The 12th then joined General Sherman’s Army of Tennessee in Georgia. Rood and his comrades saw extensive action during the Atlanta Campaign, including the battle at Kennesaw Mountain.
Once Atlanta was secured, the 12th was part of Sherman’s decisive March to the Sea from Nov. 15 to Dec. 21, 1864. In May, 1865, a month following the assassination of President Lincoln, Rood and the 12th took part in the Grand Review in Washington, D.C. Of that pageant, Rood later recounted in his written history of the 12th:
“It was an occasion worthy to be remembered. The day was beautiful. Thousands of people had gathered from all parts of the country to view this grand pageant and see the men who had marched from Tennessee to Savannah, and from Savannah to Washington. Pennsylvania Avenue was lined – crowded on both sides – with men, women, and children; the windows were crowded, roofs covered and small boys perched in the trees. Never before was such a scene witnessed on the American continent. The President (Johnson) sat, surrounded by his cabinet, members of Congress, foreign ministers, distinguished strangers with their wives and children, in front of the White House; all were interested spectators of what was passing before them.”
After returning home to Waushara County, Rood attended a select school and then began teaching. He soon learned how little he knew and in 1871 he attended Milton College. After another term of teaching he returned to Milton with his wife and two children, living in the basement of Main Hall while he took a full load of classes, teaching some classes and doing all he could to pay his way. He graduated in 1878 from the school’s teacher’s course and once again returned to teaching.
After teaching for more than 30 years, Rood resigned his principal’s position in Shawano and in 1900 accepted the position of State Senate assistant postmaster in Madison. In 1901, Rood was instrumental in having a bill introduced providing for a Memorial Hall in the capitol where war relics, books and photos might be gathered and preserved as memorials of the state’s participation in the Civil War. The bill passed and Rood became custodian of the hall.
Rood spent two years gathering a large collection of Civil War materials and artifacts for display in the new hall.
But on the morning of Feb. 17, 1904, the capitol was nearly destroyed by fire and everything Rood had collected was destroyed, save for some battle flags that were in storage. Rood went back to work to rebuild the collection and from his efforts came the foundation of what remains the Wisconsin Veteran’s Museum on the capitol square in Madison.
Among his other responsibilities, Rood became the patriotic instructor for the state, traveling by train and bicycle to give talks to schools and public meetings on patriotism and the history and meaning of the flag. Rood remained custodian of the Memorial Hall through 1923.
The Roods first purchased a home on Greenman Street in 1879 and always considered Milton to be their home, even while Hosea worked or taught in other communities. In 1924, Rood moved permanently to Milton where he continued writing, including an extensive history of his Company E of the 12th Wisconsin Infantry. He died in 1933 at age 88 and is buried in the Milton Cemetery.