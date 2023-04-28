MILTON — In honor of Earth Day, Timber Hill Winery sponsored a cleanup of Storrs Lake on Saturday. The event had volunteers meet at the Ice Age Trail near Storrs Lake to clean up the area, even as snow flurries fell from the sky.
“We are really excited about this opportunity to give back to the community by cleaning up an area that is special to so many,” said Madalyne Bertschinger, event coordinator at Timber Hill Winery.
Storrs Lake is a 20-acre lake in Rock County where visitors can come to boat, fish, hunt, and more. The wildlife area is home to a variety of animals and birds, including deer, squirrels, turkeys, doves, pheasants, and waterfowls, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The itinerary for the morning cleanup included a cleanup from 10 — 11 a.m., followed by lunch at Timber Hill Winery at 11:30 a.m. Boxed lunches were made available for $5 by Sharla’s Coffee.
In addition to Sharla’s Coffee, Timber Hill Winery partnered with other local businesses, including Sunny & Olive, Geske’s Gardens, and the White Fence Flower Company. These sponsors were responsible for the gift bags handed out to volunteers, intended to promote local and sustainable shopping.
“So much trash can accumulate in a short period of time and hopefully [this event] encourages people to do their part in keeping parks and the forests clean all year round,” Bertschinger said.