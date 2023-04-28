MILTON — In honor of Earth Day, Timber Hill Winery sponsored a cleanup of Storrs Lake on Saturday. The event had volunteers meet at the Ice Age Trail near Storrs Lake to clean up the area, even as snow flurries fell from the sky.

“We are really excited about this opportunity to give back to the community by cleaning up an area that is special to so many,” said Madalyne Bertschinger, event coordinator at Timber Hill Winery.