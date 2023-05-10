MILTON -- On April 24, the Milton Police Department will be receiving “REACH BAGs,” courtesy of the Milton Fund of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Inc. and REACH-A-Child.

A “REACH BAG” is a durable backpack filled with new children’s books and draw-string backpacks. First Responders across Wisconsin use books from a REACH BAG to comfort children they encounter in crisis situations. The books also serve to distract the child from the source of the trauma.