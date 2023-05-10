MILTON -- On April 24, the Milton Police Department will be receiving “REACH BAGs,” courtesy of the Milton Fund of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Inc. and REACH-A-Child.
A “REACH BAG” is a durable backpack filled with new children’s books and draw-string backpacks. First Responders across Wisconsin use books from a REACH BAG to comfort children they encounter in crisis situations. The books also serve to distract the child from the source of the trauma.
The delivery to the Milton Police Department, 690 S. Janesville Street, will take place at noon on Monday, April 24 when they will receive six REACH BAGs - one for each vehicle in the fleet. The department will also receive hundreds of additional chil-dren’s books for community engagement purposes.
The children’s books and backpacks are being delivered by REACH-A-Child, a Madison-based nonprofit which has been providing these resources to First Responders in Wisconsin since 2007. The donation from the Milton Fund enabled REACH-A-Child to acquire hundreds of new books and backpacks for the Milton Police Department.
REACH-A-Childcurrently serves over 300 First Responder Departments in the state, and distributes in excess of 25,000 new children’s books to that network annually. More information about REACH-A-Child is at www.reachachild.org.