Edgerton Hospital and Health Services has entered a partnership with Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin.
Patients in Edgerton and the surrounding area will be able to schedule appointments with one of four orthopedic surgeons at the hospital, including Kashif Ali, Brian Keyes, Dayton Opel and Joseph Sizensky.
In a news release, the hospital’s marketing manager Sunny Bowditch lauded the partnership, stating that the arrangement will “bring high-quality orthopedic care to Edgerton and the surrounding communities.”
“The physicians specialize in orthopedics, sports medicine, hand and upper extremity care, joint replacement (and) foot and ankle care,” Bowditch wrote, adding that they provide both surgical and nonsurgical options.
Hospital CEO Marc Augsburger said orthopedic care has been in “high demand” in the community.
“We can improve access and offer our patients a new and more convenient option for their care,” Augsburger said.
In 2022, Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin partnered with HOPCo, a nationwide orthopedic organization. The organization uses software and analytics as a part of care for patients.
Brian Keyes of Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin said that when the practice was founded, the goal was to provide “evidence-based care that improves outcomes and reduces costs for patients throughout the region.”
“By partnering with Edgerton Hospital, we can expand our current footprint and provide care to patients who may not have had access to subspecialized orthopedic care in the past,” Keyes said.
The announcement comes weeks after SSM Health announced it partnered with UW Health to have orthopedic surgeries performed at its hospitals in Janesville and Madison.