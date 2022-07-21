The Midwest Fire Fest has been reignited. The annual arts festival, taking place July 23 and 24 at West Side Park in downtown Cambridge, was damped by COVID. The pandemic derailed the event two years running, though the spark to keep it going stayed bright. It’s back, complete with fire dancers, potters, printmakers, musicians, and more, culminating in the on-site firing and revealing of a 7-foot clay structure that will be placed as public art in the city for years to come.
“We’re looking forward to celebrating the arts again with our community,” says Laurie Struss, president of the Cambridge Arts Council. “This isn’t your momma’s art fair,” she says. “It’s an art fair on steroids.” There will be artists creating art on-site, allowing visitors to do likewise. There will be demonstrations and instructors, including members of the Upper Midwest Blacksmith Association. Struss says, “You’ll be able to try your hand at being a blacksmith yourself!”
While the Madison area is not lacking in arts festivals, this one is different, promises Andy Wallman. Wallman co-founded the festival with Mark Skudlarek, who is also the festival’s artistic director, five years ago. The festival is different, “thanks to the live experiences and demos that folks get to check out live and in person.” Most attendees, Wallman says, are not artists themselves so “the fascination of watching ‘how the sausage is made’ by experts is a huge, exciting draw.”
Also, adding to that excitement, is this year’s music lineup. Local favorite Dead Horses will be headlining. A Milwaukee duo, songwriter Sarah Vos and bassist Daniel Wolff play folk-inspired songs and have been lauded by NPR and Rolling Stone, among others. “It’s one of my favorite bands,” Struss says, excited to see how this year’s music will add to the overall ambience of the weekend.
The capstone of the festival is the creation of a 7-foot sculpture that is revealed with dramatic flair at dark. “When the kiln is opened to reveal it, it’s like a flower. There are flames shooting out of it. Just revealing the artwork is a piece of performance art,” Struss says. Wallman concurs. “There’s nothing like it.” At 9:00 pm crowds gather. It’s a Norman Rockwell-like setting as the kiln is opened. Wallman says, “It lights up the night with sawdust plumes leaping 15 feet in the air making jaws drop and eyes pop. It’s so different and so cool.”
This year’s creation is inspired by the story of Jonah and the whale. The artist, Marlene Miller, originally from Madison who now resides in Washington, Illinois, began thinking of the piece during the COVID lockdown. “I picked up the Old Testament and started reading,” she says. “The story just spoke to me. I think with COVID it was because we were all just wanting to get out.”
The festival will bring people out though precautions are being taken. COVID is still here. The festival will heed all Public Health Madison and Dane County COVID-19 guidelines. The pandemic did have silver linings for the festival, regardless that the festival was canceled two years running because of it. “The arts survived,” Struss says. “We understand now what we missed.” The community missed potters at their wheels, blacksmiths at their anvils, welders, foodies, and folks singing folk music behind a microphone. Struss says, “People now appreciate the arts more than they realized.” The coming festival ma\y kindle that appreciation brighter.