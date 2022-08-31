Mark Mudek and Laura Prentice refill the water in Mudek’s 1923 Case Stream Tractor before the ‘Parade of Power’ at the 65th annual Rock River Thresheree in September 2021. The annual thresheree is set to return to Thresherman’s Park between Janesville and Edgerton on Labor Day weekend.
As Labor Day weekend approaches, so does Edgerton’s Rock River Thresheree.
An annual staple in the area, the event gives people a glance into Rock County’s agricultural history and offers an end of summer event, Sept. 2-6 at the thresheree grounds. The entrance to main attendees at the thresheree is at Gate D, 332 E. County M, Edgerton. Exhibitors enter at the Gate A entrance, which is on Cox Road.
Rock River Thresheree Vice President Charlie Hendrickson said a historic tractor line is featured every year. This year, an Oliver Cletrac tractor will be on display. Oliver was a prominent farm machinery company that manufactured tractors until 1976. The company billed its products as the “finest in farm machinery.”
“It was real popular and there were a couple implement dealers in the area that sold Oliver machinery in Janesville and Clinton, so there were quite a few that had them back in the day,” Hendrickson said.
The event will also feature the annual Rock River Cannonball Train, which entails the locomotive going around the thresheree. Daily, there will be train rides from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Parade of Power at 3 p.m. The Parade of Power will have tractors and other vehicles circling the grounds.
There will also be a blacksmith shop, a working saw mill and antique display. On the north end of the grounds, there will be antique construction equipment on display. There will also be a steam-powered drag line, the only one functional in the world, Hendrickson said, adding that it had not been operational for 21 years before it was fixed.
Other features will be model engine displays, the Sears house, potato digging and “Drive-Your-Own Tractor.” People who have never driven a tractor may try driving one on the grounds, but with supervision, Hendrickson said. There will be wood carving, plowing, crops and threshing demonstrations. There will also be the flea market, which will have tools, toys, antiques and more. And there will be a kiddie pedal pull and corn sandbox.
Admission is $10 for adults, and free for children 12 and younger. Sept. 2 is Senior Citizens Day with admission for all seniors being $8.
For more, including a full list of events, go to thresheree.com. There will be shuttle wagons to move around the grounds.