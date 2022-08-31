JVG_220902_SS_THRESHEREE01
Mark Mudek and Laura Prentice refill the water in Mudek’s 1923 Case Stream Tractor before the ‘Parade of Power’ at the 65th annual Rock River Thresheree in September 2021. The annual thresheree is set to return to Thresherman’s Park between Janesville and Edgerton on Labor Day weekend.

 Anthony Wahl

As Labor Day weekend approaches, so does Edgerton’s Rock River Thresheree.

An annual staple in the area, the event gives people a glance into Rock County’s agricultural history and offers an end of summer event, Sept. 2-6 at the thresheree grounds. The entrance to main attendees at the thresheree is at Gate D, 332 E. County M, Edgerton. Exhibitors enter at the Gate A entrance, which is on Cox Road.