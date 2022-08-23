Mississippi River fishing

Jaqueline Davis and Melvin Scott fish in the Wolf River Harbor underneath the A.W. Willis Bridge July 7, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

 Patrick Lantrip

Danny Paccasassi, a lifelong Memphis resident, started fishing on the Mississippi River 40 years ago. Now he runs a fishing charter. But he rarely eats the fish he catches.

Fishers on the Tennessee side of the Mississippi River are told: don’t eat the fish. They may contain high levels of methylmercury, chlordane and other organic contaminants. Methylmercury is associated with neurological, reproductive and immunological health, and perinatal exposure can hinder children’s cognitive and psychomotor performance.