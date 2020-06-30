The City of Janesville Recreation Division reopened several recreation facilities including the Riverside Park Splash Pad, the Town Square Bubbler, and Lions Beach on June 24. The city news release said remember there are no attendants on duty at the Splash Pad or Bubbler and no attendants or lifeguards at Lions Beach. Also, the news release said use caution while using these facilities at your own risk.
While using these facilities, the Recreation Division requests that the public adhere to the guidelines posted at each facility for public safety, including, but not limited to:
- Stay home if ill
- Wash hands before and after use
- Bring sanitizer from home and use regularly
- Practice social distancing
- No large groups
- Limit capacity to 25 patrons on the Splash Pad and Bubbler at one time
These guidelines are in addition to regular facility rules.
Lions Beach is open daily from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. through September 8. The Riverside Park Splash Pad is open daily from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. through September 13. The Bubbler in the Town Square is open daily from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. through September 13. All areas are free to the public.
The Ice Arena repopened June 28, for small group rentals.
For additional questions contact the Recreation Division at (608) 755-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.