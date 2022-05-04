The number of children receiving transportation to or from school as part of the Milton School District’s “Buy a Seat” program nearly doubled in 2021-22 compared to the year prior.
Some of the growth can be attributed to schools coming back to full in-person learning after the COVID-19 pandemic upended the 2020-21 school year multiple times with pivots to virtual learning.
Those partial closures can make it difficult to compare the data, board member Dave Holterman told the board Monday, April 25.
“While the data is presented accurately, it's still hard to make conclusions from it based on what's typically there,” he said.
The district created the Buy a Seat program in 2011 to allow families who are not eligible for free transportation because they live too close to school to pay for their children to ride the bus.
The number of children enrolled in the program jumped from 93 in 2020-21 to 171 during the 2021-22 school year. Most of the children are enrolled in a roundtrip option, with 99 of the 171 students receiving transportation during both the morning and afternoons, an increase from 61 the year prior.
The other option, the one-way trip, saw the largest increase, with 72 students opting for either a ride to or from school in 2021-22, up from 32 the year prior.
The board unanimously approved price increases for the program. The one-way fee will increase by $10 to $120 per student, the roundtrip cost will increase to $240 and the family maximum cost will increase to $480.
According to memos sent from district director of business services Carey Bradley in March 2021, the district served about 75 families through the program. The district first reported data on the number of students and families who use the program in 2021, so data from prior years is not available, district public information officer Kari Klebba explained.
The district is planning to raise the prices to keep up with the cost of inflation, Holterman said, so that it can continue to subsidize the program for families.
“The full cost per child is significantly higher than this, but this is our attempt to hopefully, successfully, defray some of the cost, but not fully load the costs on the individual student or family” he said. “The effort in past years has been to try to – instead of leaving this untouched and not discuss for a number of years – is … trying to index it to inflation and transportation.”
The increased ridership and increased prices more than doubled the revenue from the program in 2021, bringing it up from $11,900 in 2020-21 to $25,658. Should the number of students participating in the program stay consistent, the amount of revenue for the 2022-23 year will increase by at least 10%, as the school board approved the one-way, roundtrip and family maximum payment programs.
Milton’s transportation policy, which was last adopted June 2017, requires that students of any age who are eligible for busing are offered it, but does not have any other modifications outside of state law, which requires students who live at least 2 miles away be offered free transportation. Of the district’s nearly 3,500 students, 70% are eligible for free transportation from the district.
School districts have the power to alter the boundaries to allow for transportation for residences closer to the school and often take “hazardous” conditions such as the lack of sidewalks, higher traffic counts or the age of the students into account when altering their transportation plans.