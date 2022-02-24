The theme for the mural revolved around the book “The World Needs Who You Were Made To Be” by Joanna Gaines, which talked about hot air balloons that are displayed in this mural created by students in art class.
Milton West Elementary School is participating in a traveling mural project that helps connect Milton schools with others.
The art mural is one of 15 from the U.S., China and Canada that will be shared with 120 schools around the world.
Shannon Mclintock Miller, a director of innovation and instructional technology at library media at Van Meter School in Iowa, started the project in 2018, and Christina Nording, library media specialist at Milton West School, shared it with students. Milton West has participated in the project in 2018, 2019 and now in 2022.
“The purpose of the murals is to connect with other schools around the world to create murals of peace, friendship, diversity and love,” Nording explained. “Each group mural is different, and the mural theme is decided upon by the group members.”
This year’s theme is the book, “The World Needs Who You Were Made To Be,” by Joanna Gaines. Nording presented this idea to the art, music and physical education classes at Milton West to see whether they were interested in collaborating on the project.
All students at Milton West participated in the project in one way or another.
In art class, students used various textures to help design the mural. The art students used construction paper patterns and balloons.
Physical education classes also worked on parachute lessons with each classroom, because the book talks about hot air balloons and how each balloon is unique and different. The music class also created a song around the theme of the book.
There are 10 different pieces that combined to form one big mural.
On the different pieces of the mural, Milton West students wrote fun facts about their specific school.
“Once the project was complete, we took an all school picture with the mural,” Nording said. “The mural gets cut into 10 pieces. You keep one and the nine other pieces are sent to each school in your group.”