Starting this fall, the UW-Whitewater College of Business and Economics will deliver a 100% online Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting.
“We’re pleased to extend the reach of our exceptional accounting program with an online offering,” said Paul Ambrose, interim dean of the College of Business and Economics.
“The college is the only AACSB-accredited business school in Wisconsin to offer an online BBA in accounting. This program will help meet the high demand for accountants with four-year degrees, and provides a path for students who must balance work and family responsibilities, or individuals who can’t attend courses on campus due to distance.”
Prospective students can be confident in the quality of the curriculum, online learning experience and career outcomes.
AACSB accreditation—which extends to online programs—is a key indicator of quality in business education. The college has retained continuous accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business since 1974, and more recently earned separate AACSB accreditation for accounting. With this achievement, the college joined the top 2% of the world’s business schools.
“The accounting program has been designed to ensure students develop the skill sets they’ll need, with a rigorous, relevant and engaging curriculum that prepares them to meet real-world challenges,” said Laura Poupitch, accounting lecturer and online accounting coordinator. “Students will benefit from flexible course delivery while still receiving high quality content and strong faculty-student interactions.”
With the launch of the new program, students will be able to choose from seven business majors offered through UW-Whitewater Online.
Besides being flexible and convenient, these online business programs are highly ranked while remaining affordable.
For more information on the new online BBA in accounting, contact Laura Poupitch at 262-472-5450 or poupitcl@uww.edu.