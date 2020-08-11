Students attending school in-person in the Milton School District will leave school early on Mondays. The school board approved the early release plan Monday.
As the school district worked on its reopening plan, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Ryan Ruggles said, “We just knew that providing time for our teachers was incredibly important.”
The early release plan calls for:
• K-6th grade to dismiss 150 minutes early every Monday.
• 7th-12th grade to dismiss 55 minutes early every Monday.
• (4K is not in session on Mondays.)
Release times
The Monday early release times will be:
- Elementary schools: 1:05 p.m.
- Northside Intermediate: 1:15 p.m.
- Milton Middle School: 1:55 p.m.
- Milton High School: 2 p.m.
“This plan is under the assumption that we’re starting in Phase 2 and it only applies to Phase 2,” Ruggles said.
A memo from Ruggles and Superintendent Rich Dahman to the school board said the early release plan will allow staff the opportunity to collaborate early in the week and plan for student interventions and supports.
Dahman said, “We anticipate higher than normal needs for that collaboration time because of the situation we’re in.”
School board member Diamond McKenna asked about child care.
Dahman said one of the recommendations from DPI is not to have in-person school at all one day each week.
“We felt that this (early release) was a better balance to maintain that consistency of bringing kids in every day but still find a time for our staff members to work together to plan how to provide that support (academic and social-emotional support),” Dahman said.
Milton East Principal Jen Cramer said in K-6 teachers traditionally have had prep time during art, music and phy ed. But that’s not happening, she said because some of the staff is being used to create a cohort (small group). Also, she said teachers in the past have had time to prepare before school. That will not be the case this year with students coming into the building before school starts.
The early release time may seem like a lot of time, said Director of Student Services Susan Probst. With all the changes going on because of the pandemic, she said, “I don’t think it is.”
“If we don’t front-load time for people to collaborate,” she said, “We’re going to be wasting all five days because kids aren’t ready to learn and we’re not ready to teach.”
