Julia Garczynski will be the next director of student services, The the Milton School District has announced.
The current director, Susan Probst, will retire from her role June 30, according to a district press release.
Garczynski is the director of pupil services at the Silver Lake J1 School District and the Genoa City J2 School District. Previously she worked as a cross-categorical special education teacher at the Edgerton School District. She received her certification as a director of special education and pupil services and a master’s degree in special education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the Milton family as the director of student services,” Garczynski said, in the release. “Building relationships is important to me, so I’m excited to start collaborating with staff and families of the district. I’ll bring my experience as both an educator and district leader to this role, along with a strong commitment to creating successful outcomes for all students.”
Milton School District Superintendent Rich Dahman also shared his thoughts on the addition to the district.
“We are very pleased to add Julia Garczynski to the Milton Team,” Dahman said, in the release. “Julia’s background and experiences make her an excellent addition to our staff.”