Milton School District employees will see their health insurance deductibles rise five-fold starting in July, as the district changes to its plan offerings to cut costs.
The Milton School Board voted 5-2 on Monday, May 23, to increase the out-of-pocket deductible for employees on the single Health Reimbursement Arrangement plan from $100 to $600, and to increase the family HRA plan’s deductible from $200 to $1,200.
The district’s contribution of $1,900 toward the deductible will stay the same.
Insurance policies will take effect on July 1, and employees have until June 7 to select their policies.
For the 2022-23 year only, the district will provide one-time relief of $250 to each policyholder as part of their insurance deductible, contributing about $77,000 more toward health care costs.
The two board members who voted no, , Shelly Crull-Hanke and Michael Hoffman, both expressed their frustration with the increase, saying that as gas prices and grocery bills are hit hard by inflation, the last thing the district should be doing is raising its employees’ health care costs.
“I heard the words ‘incremental changes’ being used tonight. But what I see is that if… you have family insurance and you're the insurance carrier, you're still going to have a $750 increase, which doesn't seem very incremental to me,” Hoffmann said. “While the $250 is nice, it still is a $750 increase, and that's a good chunk of change in today's world where – I said this last time – gas prices are what they are, and food prices are what they are.
The school board also on Monday, May 23, discussed but ultimately didn’t act on a proposal to pay out a quarter of the district’s $5,500 contribution to employees who are enrolled in the Health Savings Account. That would have resulted in negative payroll consequences when district staff attempted to implement it.
That prompted the board to revise its distribution policy in a special meeting on Friday, May 27.
Under the revised policy, people who were in the HSA plan in 2021-22 and those who join during the open enrollment period would receive the same $1,375 quarterly payment regardless of when they joined. People who were enrolled in the HSA plan in 2021-22 already received 17% of payout in their paychecks.
Board president Joe Martin said during the May 27 meeting that while it was the board’s goal to frontload the health savings account in July at the beginning of the district’s fiscal year, it caused an issue by not realizing the district had already started that payout process in the 2021-22 academic year.
“We didn't realize that we probably are already doing that. So one of our goals was probably already maxed,” he said. “The action … while well intentioned, has created another layer of complexity for our payroll folks that administer this.”
The changes to the district’s health care plans come as insurance rates and hospital labor costs rise at the same time, with labor expenses increasing 33% over pre-pandemic, according to a presentation given at the board meeting. Contracted labor costs for traveling medical staff increased an average of 500% in that time, USI Insurance Services senior benefits consultant Allen Jaeger told the board.
The district had a rate decrease of 2% in July 2020 when it consolidated all of its health insurance plans under Dean Health Insurance, a member of SSM Health, and experienced no increases to its HRA plan in 2021. But that consolidation strategy to keep costs contained ran out in 2022, when the capped rate for insurance was expected to rise to 3.9%, and 2023 will have a rate cap of 2023.
No rate cap exists for district health insurance in 2024 and beyond.
“In summary, there's a perfect storm,” Jaeger said. “Our HRA plan as it stands, makes it not sustainable if we simply pass cost increases through insurance premiums. So affordable health insurance will require ongoing improvements.”
The district is also facing a growing deficit in future years, expected to be just under $800,000 for 2023 and as high as $2.6 million by 2025. The deficit is expected to be exacerbated by increasing costs that will outpace revenue in 2023 and 2024, and shrinking revenue in 2025. Using one-time federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds as a way to balance the budget will not close the gap, Superintendent Rich Dahman said, as declining enrollment and subsequently, less state aid, are expected.
Milton Education Association president Renee Stieve-Busch wrote in a statement to the Gazette that the union understands the complicated situation the district is in,with healthcare costs rising at a time where there is no additional per-pupil aid for school districts in the state’s biennial budget for 2022-23. But she said union members disagree with passing the entire health insurance cost increase onto staff.
Although the changes approved by the school board “took some of that financial strain off of our teaching staff, the result is still a 375% increase in the health insurance deductible that teachers will be required to shoulder,” she said. “During a time of growing teacher shortages and crippling inflation, the MEA is extremely concerned with the precedent being set by passing most of the increased health care costs directly on an already overburdened teaching staff.”
Martin argued in favor of the changes, noting the district’s looming fiscal cliff could necessitate even larger insurance cost hikes in the future if the district does nothing now.
“This is not a popular thing to talk about, not an easy thing. We certainly recognize it's a personal thing for all of the staff that are involved here,” Martin said. “It is, in my estimation, the least painful way to move forward. If we keep our head down, and a year from now, Al says we have a 90% premium increase looking at us, which is real because it's happening in lots of neighbor districts, then this discussion gets way different.”