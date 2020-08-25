WIAA Athletics

● All teams will be able to conduct open gyms/workouts that follow the rules and regulations established for out-of-season athletics by the WIAA.

○ Open gyms must be made known and available to all students and are not mandatory.

○ There is no direct instruction by any coach during open gym time.

○ Coaches will be expected to be present to supervise and to enforce COVID-19 mitigation.

processes.

● Teams that did not utilize allotted contact days during the summer contact period may organize up to five contact days with sport specific instruction during the fall.

● Each team must designate a COVID-19 coach responding to COVID-19 concerns.

○ The COVID-19 coach must be identified to all coaches, staff, officials, and families should know who this person is and how to contact them.

○ The COVID-19 coach ensures that social distancing is maintained during training and that all virus mitigation techniques are maintained.

● Coaches may organize team activities where no sport specific activities take place. Such as virtual meetings, socially distant in-person activities, leadership meetings, etc.

○ Activities are designed to support the social/emotional needs of students-athletes.

○ Activities are intended to maintain the integrity of the athletic program and promote the mission of education-based athletics.