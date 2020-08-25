With a new WIAA calendar in place and the Milton School District planning to participate in the alternate fall season (Feb. 15-May 17), district guidelines have been established for fall activities.
“Open gym-type settings are allowed by the WIAA,” said Superintendent Rich Dahman, who gave an update to the school board Monday.
“We are looking at opportunities to allow students to be involved in intramural-type programs,” he said and those programs will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of Rock County Public Health Department.
Commenting on the swimming pool, he said the district is working with the county health department to create a reopening plan for limited student and community use.
School board member Shelly Crull-Hanke asked if guidance was given for coaches with overlapping seasons.
“I think it’s a local decision on how to handle that,” Dahman said. “We’ll look at specific situations and work with the coaches on how to best make that work.”
The district has some leeway, he said and it will depend on the COVID-19 numbers at that time.
“We may have to utilize our assistant coaches for portions of that overlap, too,” he said.
School board member Dave Holterman asked about youth groups using district facilities.
Dahman replied any groups that want to use school district facilities would need to make a request, as they normally would.
“Right now part of that request process is they assure us that they can conduct their activity, whether it’s a youth sport or a group that wants to use Schilberg Park for a meeting, within Rock County Public Health guidelines.”
School board member Brian Kvapil asked how coaches would be paid.
Dahman said it depends if it’s something related to their coaching duties like a volleyball skills camp.
“The plan for payment for our coaches is to pay them when the season happens,” he said.
Activities Director Jeff Spiwak is working with the coaches on what the fall will look like.
Funds budgeted for planning events, which will be fewer, might be put toward weight room supervision (not for a specific sport but for all students), which may require more hours with fewer students allowed in the room (for physical distancing), Dahman said.
Different sports have different end dates and start dates.
Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn said the rule about not being in two sports at the same time is not a WIAA rule, it’s a conference rule, and that’s being discussed.
There will be some overlap with the seasons, Dahman said.
“One season might be ending while the other is starting their conditioning practice,” he said. “I think the idea that we should be scheduling with other Badger Conference schools to make sure we’re allowing kids to have every opportunity is exactly what the athletic directors are working on.”
