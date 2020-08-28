Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn on Aug. 27 emailed a detailed review of the program for students who will be virtual only. 

Here is an overview of the information he shared:

General information

All teachers will post information for their classes to Schoology

Students should be checking their school email and Schoology often throughout the school day

Synchronous learning days

• All virtual students will participate synchronously (in real time) with Cohort B (or on B Days).

• Students will log in to Google Meet to participate in class for the day. Check your emails for the calendar invites and/or links.

• Attendance for virtual learners will be taken by the teacher during the time that class is in session.

Asynchronous learning days

On days that a student’s cohort is not attending real time classes, virtual students will complete learning activities provided by their teachers. (This is the same expectation for their blended model classmates.) Students should plan for 45 to 60 minutes per class.

FAQs

Does my student have to stay logged in for the entire class?

They might or might not, depending on the lesson for the day. Students may need to stay logged in for the entire time because of what is happening in class. They may also have the opportunity to work independently and stay logged in or log back in when they have a question.

Does my student have to turn their camera on?

Engagement is important, and while keeping a camera on does allow the teacher to tell if a student is present or not, we do understand that this can exacerbate inequities or make students feel uncomfortable. If students elect to turn their camera off, they should still expect to participate in class at the same level as those students that are physically present in the building.

What happens if my internet goes out or I miss part of a lesson?

If technology is a problem, students may check out a portable WiFi from the school district. Students are expected to contact their teacher regarding any work they may have missed.

What should students do if they have questions or need help?

Students should communicate with their teacher just like they would if they were physically in class. Students should ask questions during their class and email or message their teacher if they need additional help. Please know that we do not expect staff to be available to answer questions 24/7, so it is very important that students are actively engaged during their synchronous learning classes.

What do I do on Sept.1 on the A Day?

Teachers may send out introductory emails or videos or activities. Please check your email and Schoology.

How does phy ed work virtually?

Phy ed teachers will communicate with students and families about virtual expectations. There will be some synchronous or real time instruction on B Days with a phy ed teacher. Students should be checking their email and Schoology messages for more information.

