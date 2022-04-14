Until recently, people who wanted to memorialize their deceased loved ones with ties to the Milton School District had to go on a bit of a wild goose chase to get their desired tribute done.
A person wanting to set up a scholarship, for example, would need to contact student or academic services. Someone who wanted a tree or a bench placed would need to approach the building and grounds department. A tribute printed in the high school yearbook or showcased at graduation would be a separate process from either of those.
So as the district works on a new, streamlined process for the community to request memorials, it’s adding a new option for survivors to honor the deceased with a garden memorial that will be built this summer outside the community entrance at Milton High School.
“I think we were all surprised at the different ways people were contacting us and things that we were able to do,” district building and grounds director Stephen Schantz told the Gazette. “It was a great way to put everything together. And that way, we can provide people with a list of options for them to choose from.”
The idea first came about as administrators were evaluating how they do memorials for students who have died throughout the district and the desire to have an organized way of honoring anybody who steps forward on their behalf. It evolved from there, high school principal Jeremy Bilhorn said, expanding to a buy-a-brick program to the design of a memorial garden that will go beyond students.
Schantz and district director of student services Susan Probst then presented the memorial garden design to the Milton school board Monday, April 11, and plan to begin construction on the brick patio after graduation this June.
It’s expected to be finished by the fall, Bilhorn said, and is planned to have 60 bricks available to purchase that can later be engraved.
Even though the memorial garden is located on the high school campus, the garden is meant to be available for all of the district, Bilhorn said. The location is symbolic, Bilhorn added, as its placement next to the community entrance of the high school is an area that is most often used by the wider public.
“I'm hoping it's a symbol of not just the individuals that are within that garden, but also just that the value that the community has throughout their school district,” Bilhorn said. “We enjoy a lot of community support for the school district and those who wish to give back, they're choosing to do a memorial here, that means that there's an attachment that they had to the district and hopefully it's a symbol of that connection that people have.”
The district will launch a webpage later this year where people can request a brick along the other options for memorialization.