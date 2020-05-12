Registration for virtual summer school begins 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, and ends midnight May 20.
“Jump Start” courses will be available for incoming kindergartners-6th graders. These courses are not considered remedial, but will provide engaging academic practice lessons to strengthen the skills learned in their current grades and provide them an academic boost in preparation for next year. No teacher recommendations are required. These are available to all students.
Enrichment classes include art, music, physical activity, science and technology. Examples include: Alphabet Antics (grades K-1), American Girls (grades 3-5), Amping Up Gaming for Students (grades 4-6), Club Wellness (grades 1-3) and Dinosaurs (grades K-2).
Students will use school-issued devices for virtual learning. Incoming kindergarteners, however, will use home devices or parents can contact the summer school administrator to borrow a device. Instruction will include a blend of synchronous and asynchronous (posted videos, lessons, activities) and provide feedback and interaction daily.
Making the Move for students entering Grade 7 is planned for Aug. 10-12. High School 101 for students entering high school is planned for Aug. 17-21. Students are asked to register for these classes now.
Remedial and high school courses for credit will run in the same timeline as in the past, but will take place in a virtual environment. Teacher recommendations are required for these classes. Students already registered for 7-12 academic courses will not need to re-register.
More information can be found at https://www.milton.k12.wi.us/district/summerschool.cfm.
