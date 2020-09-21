Milton resident Jennifer Johns was chosen by Milton School Board members to join them on the board. She then took an oath of office at Monday’s special school board meeting.
Johns is director of community development for Mercyhealth. Previously, she was executive director of the UW Rock County Foundation. She has a master’s degree in student affairs from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. Her daughter attends Milton High School.
School board member Rick Mullen said Johns’ experience working with various boards and her administrative experience put her over the top.
School board member David Holterman noted Johns had expressed interest before in May, when he was chosen to fill the seat vacated by Mike Pierce.
Holterman said she again spoke well and referenced Johns’ experience as a volunteer and in government (Town of Fulton). He also commented on her enthusiasm, which he’s witnessed in Forward Janesville.
Johns fills the seat vacated by Diamond McKenna in August. McKenna’s term ends in April.
Five candidates were interviewed one at a time. Other candidates included Brenda Remer, Larry Laehn and Landon Lederman, all of Milton, and Gary Rau of Janesville. Renee Ronningen of Milton withdrew her application. A seventh applicant also withdrew and according to Kim Krause, did not want to be named.
