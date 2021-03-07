Summer school registration for students going into grades 4K-12 will be open March 15-April 2.

Enrichment classes (including Alphabet Antics, Flag Football, Field Biology, Spanish and more) will be held June 7 to July 2.

High school courses for credit are June 8 to July 16.

High School 101 for incoming freshmen is Aug. 9-13 and Making the Move for incoming seventh-graders is Aug. 16-18.

Registration materials are on school district website at https://www.milton.k12.wi.us/district/summerschool.cfm. All school main offices will have registration handbooks upon request.

Due to social distancing protocols, class sizes for summer school will be smaller. For this reason, three sessions will be offered instead of two. A waiting list will be available for enrichment classes. If a class is filled, call Jen Watson at (608) 868-9575.

Load comments