Alison Jewer was awarded the Apple for A Teacher Award from the Wisconsin Federation of Music Clubs, a member of the National Federation of Music Clubs, which promotes music performance and education throughout the country.
The MacDowell Music Club, of which she is a member, helped her apply for the award, which she received earlier this month.
Recently retired, Jewer served as an elementary music teacher and taught in the Milton School District for over 15 years. She traveled between Milton West and Consolidated elementary schools to teach students in kindergarten through third grade. During that time, she used her own electronic piano at Consolidated.
When she retired, she wanted to bring her piano home with her. With a $500 check from the Wisconsin Federation of Music Clubs and help from Knapton Musik Knotes, Jewer is donating a Yamaha electronic piano to the school.
