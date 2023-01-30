Work has started on Blackhawk Technical College’s Public Safety Education Center, scheduled for completion in spring 2024. When finished, it will be next to the Center for Transportation Studies on the northeast corner of the central campus, 6004 S. County G, Janesville. The two buildings will encompass what the college is calling the Public Safety and Transportation Complex.
The public safety building will have classrooms for the college’s emergency services, as well as police and fire programs. Also inside the building will be a track, gym and fitness center. While they will be available for all students, it is expected that the gym, fitness center and track will be used more by public safety students, said Liz Paulsen, the college’s executive director of marketing and communications.
“It will be mainly for the police academy students and fire students who will need to be in shape for their training,” Paulsen said.
The college has cited an increased demand for and enrollment in transportation and public safety programs as a reason to build the new centers. As of 2021, the college had anticipated the enrollment to increase as much as 10%, according to its website. The website also states that Blackhawk staff and “key stakeholders” started developing plans in 2019 for new buildings to “address inadequate, undersized, or the absence of, critical hands-on training facilities” for students, nearby communities and workforce partnerships.
Prior to the transportation center being built, students had to travel to communities like Madison and Rockford to receive training in emergency services and transportation, according to the college’s website.
The public safety building is the last part of a project that came from a $32 million referendum approved by voters in Rock and Green counties in November 2020.
Already in place is an emergency vehicle operator course pad for agility and driver training, as well as training on how to perform traffic stops, all of which were finished in the past year. There is also a newly-built fire tower, which was finished last year as well. There is also a pond for EMT trainees to practice diving for water rescues.
The new Center for Transportation Studies, which was finished last year, was also a part of the project.
In the transportation center, the college has classes for earning a commercial driving license. There are also courses for training on motorcycle rider safety, diesel and heavy equipment technician, automotive technician and electric power technician. There have been classes for training in emergency services fields.
The ground the centers are on was once vacant land at the corner of West Sunny Lane and Prairie Street.