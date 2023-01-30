JVG_220701_BTC04.jpg
Groups get a view from the top of Blackhawk Technical College's new fire training tower while visiting the college’s Community Day in July.

 Anthony Wahl

Work has started on Blackhawk Technical College’s Public Safety Education Center, scheduled for completion in spring 2024. When finished, it will be next to the Center for Transportation Studies on the northeast corner of the central campus, 6004 S. County G, Janesville. The two buildings will encompass what the college is calling the Public Safety and Transportation Complex.

The public safety building will have classrooms for the college’s emergency services, as well as police and fire programs. Also inside the building will be a track, gym and fitness center. While they will be available for all students, it is expected that the gym, fitness center and track will be used more by public safety students, said Liz Paulsen, the college’s executive director of marketing and communications.

