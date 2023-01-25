Jolynn Burden, volunteer at the Paddy's Paws rescue dog shelter near Palmyra, introduces Milton Middle School Unity Club students to Rex. After the students prepared blankets for dogs to use before and after they are adopted, Burden and other volunteers spoke to the club about what it does and how it helps dogs find new homes.
A three-week project for the Milton Middle School Unity Club culminated Tuesday when students gave blankets they had made to rescue dogs at the Jefferson County-based Paddy’s Paws.
Shelter volunteers Jolynn and Callie Burden, as well as Sara Sullivan, spoke to the club’s students about how the shelter brings in rescued dogs to be adopted by people and families.
Club advisor Emily Peterson focuses her lessons in the club on the importance of giving back to the community. The club makes blankets for donations annually. Other destinations for the blankets have included women’s shelters and a foster home
“Students learn not to take but to give,” Peterson said.
Jolynn Burden said donations like the blankets are crucial in the dogs’ transition to life in the shelter and eventually in new homes.
“It sets them up to put their scents on something that’s cuddly and warm. It helps them decompress. It helps them get used to where they are at because they are anxious when they travel,” Jolynn Burden said. “With these blankets, they kind of establish being inside and having a family. Then, when they get adopted, we can send it right along with them so they have something that’s theirs in the new home.”
The Unity Club made about a dozen blankets, which is equal to the number of dogs usually transported to Wisconsin at once.
One student in the club, Hannah McGinnis, appreciated how the school allowed her and other club members to do a good deed like this outside the confines of a classroom. She said she learned an important lesson through the project.
“Everything isn't perfect in the world, but it can work out,” McGinnis said.
Paddy’s Paws has rescue dogs from the area of Houston, Texas.
“We don’t know why there are so many dogs that come from the Houston, Texas area. It might be because they are abused, but we don’t know,” Jolynn Burden said.
The volunteers also brought dogs for students to interact with including Rex, who has been featured in local and national media coverage such as "People" and "The Today Show," for his second-place finish in the “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” competition in 2018.
Rex was born with underdeveloped front legs. He usually moves around with a walker, but the volunteers let him walk without it to interact with the children.
As he was allowed to move around without the walker, he was greeted with a collective “aww” from the kids. Jolynn Burden told the students that Rex’s back legs are stronger than the typical dog, and that allowed him to walk more on those legs to greet the children.
“He doesn’t know any different. He’s just fine walking,” Jolynn Burden said.
As of May 8 of last year, there had been a total of 3,551 dogs adopted from the shelter. Adoption fees are sent back to the Houston area to help more rescue more dogs.