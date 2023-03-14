MCR_230317_MUSGROVE

JULIE MUSGROVE

The Milton School District has named former Northside Intermediate Associate Principal Julie Musgrove as its director of teaching and learning starting in the 2023-24 academic year. Musgrove will take over for Ryan Ruggles, who will become the superintendent in the Tomorrow River School District in Amherst.

Musgrove said in a district news release she is excited to return to the district to collaborate, support, guide and lead.