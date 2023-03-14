The Milton School District has named former Northside Intermediate Associate Principal Julie Musgrove as its director of teaching and learning starting in the 2023-24 academic year. Musgrove will take over for Ryan Ruggles, who will become the superintendent in the Tomorrow River School District in Amherst.
Musgrove said in a district news release she is excited to return to the district to collaborate, support, guide and lead.
"I am incredibly proud to be a Milton Red Hawk again,” Musgrove said.
Musgrove has been the principal at Stoner Prairie Elementary in the Verona Area School District since July 2020.
Musgrove’s background includes bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and physical education, as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Florida, according to the district's news release.
“Over the course of her educational career, Musgrove has worked as a dean of students, a third-grade, fourth-grade, early childhood and pre-k educator, having been an instrumental part of Milton’s first 4K program,” district spokesperson Kari Klebba wrote.
Superintendent Rich Dahman said he and other administrators are “extremely pleased” to have Musgrove back in Milton.
“She has demonstrated a passion for high levels of achievement for all students,” Dahman said. “Julie’s knowledge, skills and dedication will have a strong impact on our students, families and community.”
Musgrove is pursuing an applied behavior analysis certification from UW-Whitewater.
Musgrove started her career in the Manatee County School District in Florida. She also taught in the Urbandale Community School District in Iowa.