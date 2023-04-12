SOWI_230414_SCHOOLS_MILTON_MISTERG

Ben Gundersheimer, who goes by the stage name of MISTER G, will hit the stage at the Milton High School Performing Arts Center on April 27. Here is pictured at a concert in Central Park in New York City.

The Milton High School Performing Arts Center will feature a concert from Grammy award-winning singer and musician Ben Gundersheimer, who goes by the stage name of MISTER G (intentionally all in caps) April 27 at 6 p.m.

The Parents at West School group will present the concert, following a day of assemblies that will contain lessons from Gundersheimer.

