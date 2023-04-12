Ben Gundersheimer, who goes by the stage name of MISTER G, will hit the stage at the Milton High School Performing Arts Center on April 27. Here is pictured at a concert in Central Park in New York City.
The Milton High School Performing Arts Center will feature a concert from Grammy award-winning singer and musician Ben Gundersheimer, who goes by the stage name of MISTER G (intentionally all in caps) April 27 at 6 p.m.
The Parents at West School group will present the concert, following a day of assemblies that will contain lessons from Gundersheimer.
“They can look forward to a high energy interactive concert with a lot of singing and a lot of dance, with a unique style of dance,” Gundersheimer said.
He added that, “Smaller towns sometimes bring the best energy. It is wonderful to bring our work there. It’s wonderful that the school is bringing our work there.”
Gundersheimer, who speaks English and Spanish, is also an author and retired teacher. His performances often showcase his bilingual abilities. Gundersheimer said his goal with having bilingual performances is to “dissolve borders and foster cross-cultural connections.”
Gundersheimer has been a musician almost all of his life. He started playing the guitar at nine years old.
“As a kid, I wanted to be a baseball player and singer. I took Spanish in high school thinking I could connect with my baseball teammates, but it played a big part in me being a musician,” Gundersheimer said.
In addition to the Grammy, he has won five Parents’ Choice Gold Awards. He tours internationally and has performed at music festivals small and large. Locations include school venues, but also at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, the New Orleans JazzFest, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and others. He has also performed at protests on Capitol Hill.
Gundersheimer partners with the United States Forest Service for Earth Day events and for him to write songs about conservation.
Gundersheimer, who also writes in English and Spanish, has written four books. All are based on his bilingual songs. His first book, “Seniorita Mariposa,” focuses on migration of monarch butterflies. Gundersheimer’s latest book was “How Many Squirrels Are in the World?” The book was released in February and is about a curious girl who, with her dog, tries to answer questions about life.
Gundersheimer said these books are used in classrooms, something he is proud of.
“As a former teacher myself I really believe this form of firsthand experience in classroom learning is transparent so I try to bring a lot of energy to learning and the books,” Gundersheimer said. “It’s sort of beautiful to bring that energy to the stage and see what parents and teachers do with those books. It’s interesting to hear from those parents and teachers what roles those books play in those lives.”